Sharks vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Sharks are back at the Shark Tank, after a massive win against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, to host the struggling Western Force. Join us at The Roar for live scores and a blog at 11:05pm AEST.

The home side will be keen to replicate last week’s impressive performance scoring three tries in a 25-33 victory against the Jaguares.

Their defence and kicking game has been a key feature of their success. The men from Durban are second in the competition with tackle success.

The Sharks are boosted by the return of Springbok, Patrick Lambie, from a long injury lay-off. He will be looking to be making an impact coming from the bench.

The Western Force pushed the Lions all the way to the 80th minute, and will be looking to implement the same against the Sharks with the intention to come away with a victory this time.

The men in blue failed to score any tries against the Lions, in what seems to be the trend for the Aussie team this season.

They will have to minimise on mistakes and infringements if they want to stand a chance of winning, as they face accurate kickers such as Curwin Bosch.

Prediction

The Sharks have the home advantage and are full of confidence from last week’s performance. Curwin Bosch has been in sublime form with the boot and with ball in hand. With his strong kicking game, which will be vital in this game, the Sharks should win by 11 points.

Join us at The Roar for live scores and a blog at 11:05pm AEST.