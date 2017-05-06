Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: Your complete A-League Grand Final preview

Here we are. After 139 games this season, it all comes down to two of the A-League’s biggest clubs, Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory, facing off in the season-deciding grand final at Allianz Stadium on Sunday at 5pm (AEST).

Neither Sydney or Melbourne were troubled in their respective semi-final wins; the Sky Blues cruised to a 3-0 win at home over Perth, albeit with the controversial help of the Video Assistant Referee, and while the Victory’s 1-0 win over Brisbane was not as convincing on the scoreboard, the Roar never looked like snatching a berth in the season decider.

The teams

It’s hardly surprising to see these two sides in the grand final – while Sydney were by far and away the best team in 2016-17, Melbourne just as clearly were the second-best side in the competition.

After racking up a record haul of 66 points thanks to 20 wins, six draws and just the sole loss to cross-town rivals Western Sydney, the Sky Blues have a strong claim to being the finest team to grace the A-League. However, their bona fides for that mantle come down to this game. Win the grand final, and they’ve as good a claim to that title as anyone.

Lose it, and they’re just another team that didn’t have the mettle to win come finals time.

This will be the third time we’ve been treated to a Big Blue in the grand final, with each side winning a fixture each. The last time was in 2015, when Melbourne blew away their rivals with a 3-0 win at AAMI Park in what was Sydney’s worst performance of the season.

The Sky Blues won the previous grand final encounter between the two in 2010, winning a penalty shoot-out after scores were locked at 1-1 after extra time.

Sydney have won just the one other A-League championship, back in the inaugural 2005-06 season, while the Victory have taken home the golden toilet seat on two other occasions – 2006-07 and 2008-09.

Key players

Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC)

This year’s Johnny Warren Medal winner is the obvious man to start with. For all of the Sky Blues’ defensive brilliance, it has been the Serbian at the heart of their success this season.

Ninkovic’s deft passing and dribbling have helped unlock many a defence this season, whether it’s been via an assist (of which he has ten) or finding the back of the net himself (he has nine goals). If Victory are to be any chance of winning, they need to contain Sydney’s star playmaker.

Besart Berisha (Melbourne Victory)

Has there been a finer striker in A-League history than Berisha? You’d be hard-pressed to name one.

The Albanian became the first player in the competition’s history to reach the 100-goal mark this year, and has proved his worth on the big stage before. In three grand final appearances to date, Berisha has scored four times, including the crucial first goal back in the 2015 decider against Sydney.

Fresh off scoring the winner against Brisbane, Berisha’s performance will be critical in deciding who takes home the trophy on Sunday evening.

Alex Wilkinson (Sydney FC)

The rock at the heart of Sydney’s steadfast defence, Wilkinson has enjoyed a stellar season at the back. The Sky Blues have amassed 17 clean sheets from 28 games – a mark well clear of the Victory’s next best effort of nine.

While that’s by no means down to Wilkinson alone – keeper Danny Vukovic and the rest of the backline have been an outstanding unit – the Socceroos centre-back has been as integral as anyone to Sydney’s defensive staunchness. If Wilkinson gets on top of Berisha on Sunday, Sydney win.

Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory)

As tall a task as breaking down Sydney’s defence is, Rojas has the x-factor to do it. The New Zealand international might not have enjoyed the kind of form that won him the Johnny Warren Medal back in 2013, but there’s little doubting his individual brilliance.

Rojas’s 11 assists are a league-best this season, and he’s also hit the scoresheet 12 times. If Rojas and fellow winger Fahid Ben Khalfallah can get on top of Rhyan Grant and Michael Zullo, gaps may begin to open up in the heart of Sydney’s defence.

The coaches

Graham Arnold (Sydney FC)

Love him or loathe him, there’s no doubting Arnie’s proficiency as an A-League coach. Only Ernie Merrick has managed and won more A-League games than Arnold’s 182 and 95 respectfully, and his 52.2 per cent winning rate is the best among coaches with more than 50 games under their belt.

Arnold might not employ the most outgoing tactics, but there’s no doubting the effectiveness of his pragmatic approach. It’s a brand of football that will suit the sudden-death situation the Sky Blues will find themselves in on Sunday.

Arnold was at the helm when Sydney were cast aside by the Victory back in 2015. At Allianz Stadium, he’ll be hoping to lead his side to the championship, just like he did with the Central Coast Mariners in 2013.

Kevin Muscat (Melbourne Victory)

Muscat has enjoyed mixed fortunes going up against the Sky Blues in past deciders. While he orchestrated the Victory’s 3-0 win from the sideline in 2015, as a player he missed Melbourne’s crucial first penalty in the 2010 shootout defeat.

At any rate, Muscat has proved to be as adept a coach as he was a player, winning half of his 112 A-League games in his short managerial career to date, but this looks to be his toughest test so far.

At his disposal is a fine arsenal of attacking talent in Berisha, Rojas, Ben Khalfallah and James Troisi. It’s up to Muscat to develop a game plan to break down Sydney’s resolute defence.

Line-ups

Late injuries notwithstanding, it’s hard to see either Arnold or Muscat making any changes to their victorious sides from last week. Sydney do have a bit of a headache on the bench with Bernie Ibini under an injury cloud, but expect the starting sides to stay the same.

Sydney’s side picks itself. Danny Vukovic has been in outstanding form all year between the sticks, while the back four of Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Jordy Buijs and Michael Zullo have helped him compile the most miserly defensive record in A-League history.

Brandon O’Neill and Josh Brillante will look to dictate play from the base of midfield, with Filip Holosko and skipper Alex Brosque providing attacking threats out wide. Milos Ninkovic will be the fulcrum of Sydney’s attack in the number ten position, while Bobo will play as the lone striker.

For the Victory, Lawrence Thomas will start in goal as he did back in 2015, with a back four of Jason Geria, Daniel Georgevski Alan Baro and James Donachie in front of him.

Leigh Broxham and captain Carl Valeri will be Melbourne’s deep-lying midfielders and James Troisi will play further up the field as the team’s playmaker. Marco Rojas and Fahid Ben Khalfallah are the side’s wingers, and, like Sydney counterpart Bobo, Besart Berisha will lead the line as the lone striker.

Likely starting XIs

Sydney FC Melbourne Victory Danny Vukovic GK Lawrence Thomas Rhyan Grant DEF Jason Geria Alex Wilkinson DEF Daniel Georgievski Jordy Buijs DEF Alan Baro Michael Zullo DEF James Donachie Brandon O’Neill MID Leigh Broxham Josh Brillante MID Carl Valeri (c) Milos Ninkovic MID James Troisi Filip Holosko ATT Fahid Ben Khalfallah Alex Brosque (c) ATT Marco Rojas Bobo ATT Besart Berisha

Prediction

After their stellar season, it’s impossible to tip anything but a Sydney win here. Championships in all sports are built on defence, and the backline unit Arnold has put together is as good as anything seen in the A-League before.

While that defence will naturally be key in neutralising the Victory’s attacking quartet, it’s Sydney’s midfield duo of Josh Brillante and Brandon O’Neill who will look to control the game. Should they get on top of James Troisi and dictate play, the Victory will struggle.

That’s not to say the Victory aren’t without hope. Their attacking talent is the equal of Sydney, even if they don’t have the defence to match their opponents, and history tells us Besart Berisha will have an impact.

If they can turn the grand final into a free-flowing goalfest, then the Victory have a genuine chance.

Problem is, it’s nigh-on impossible to see that happening. Sydney have been too disciplined at the back all season to allow that in the final game, and with Ninkovic running the show alongside Bobo, Filip Holosko and Alex Broque, the Sky Blues have the quality to open up the Victory’s defence at least once.

Add in home ground advantage, and a Sydney FC win is the only logical prediction, although it should be a close-run thing.

Tip: Sydney FC 2-1 Melbourne Victory