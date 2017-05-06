West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live scores, blog

Player brought to tears after being sent off

Tottenham will be hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Chelsea by beating London rivals West Ham in the first fixture of Round 36 in the EPL. Follow all the action, live scores and blog on The Roar from 5am (AEST).

Spurs can’t afford to slip up if they have any real hope of catching Chelsea, the gap currently stands at seven points with four games to play.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won their last five games in the EPL, including a 2-0 victory in the North London derby on Sunday.

West Ham’s season has been disappointing and disrupted with problems settling in to their new stadium and the constant speculation surrounding their manager.

The Hammers, who currently sit 15th on 39 points are almost certainly safe and unbeaten in their last four games. West ham is in decent form.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to put the pressure on Chelsea he said, “I think it’s important for us of course and for the Premier League to put pressure on, to keep interest until the end of the season.

“But of course, it’s a great opportunity for us on Friday, to try to reduce the gap and put a little bit of pressure on them”.

West Ham’s manager Slaven Bilić, has been impressed by Spurs recently, he said: “Spurs are in form, but they’ve been in form for two months. We are positive, four unbeaten and three clean sheets in four games.

He added: “Spurs are electric, with confidence and pace”

Team news

West Ham’s Andy Carroll is back in training after his recent injury and he may be named in the squad, if he regains his fitness in time, while the Hammers will be without Antonio, Obiang, Ogbonna and Sakho.

Tottenham will be without Harry Winks, who won’t play again this season and fullback, while Danny Rose has returned to training will probably miss out as he is still short of match fitness.

Prediction

The pressure is all on Spurs in this game, West Ham will be hoping to end their disappointing season with a big win against one of the best sides in the EPL.

However, I can’t look past Spurs for this one, Mauricio Pochettino will have this players focused and I predict them to continue their excellent form.

West Ham 0 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

