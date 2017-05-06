 

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live scores, blog

Elliot Howey Roar Rookie

By , Elliot Howey is a Roar Rookie

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

17 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

    London Stadium, 6 May, 2017

    		  
    West Ham United Second Half Tottenham Hotspur
    0 54' 0
    6 SHOTS 7
    2 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
    7 FOULS 5
    2 CORNERS 4
    1 OFFSIDES 0

    Tottenham will be hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Chelsea by beating London rivals West Ham in the first fixture of Round 36 in the EPL. Follow all the action, live scores and blog on The Roar from 5am (AEST).

    Spurs can’t afford to slip up if they have any real hope of catching Chelsea, the gap currently stands at seven points with four games to play.

    Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won their last five games in the EPL, including a 2-0 victory in the North London derby on Sunday. 

    West Ham’s season has been disappointing and disrupted with problems settling in to their new stadium and the constant speculation surrounding their manager.

    The Hammers, who currently sit 15th on 39 points are almost certainly safe and unbeaten in their last four games. West ham is in decent form.

    Mauricio Pochettino wants to put the pressure on Chelsea he said, “I think it’s important for us of course and for the Premier League to put pressure on, to keep interest until the end of the season.

    “But of course, it’s a great opportunity for us on Friday, to try to reduce the gap and put a little bit of pressure on them”.

    West Ham’s manager Slaven Bilić, has been impressed by Spurs recently, he said: “Spurs are in form, but they’ve been in form for two months. We are positive, four unbeaten and three clean sheets in four games.

    He added: “Spurs are electric, with confidence and pace”

    Team news 
    West Ham’s Andy Carroll is back in training after his recent injury and he may be named in the squad, if he regains his fitness in time, while the Hammers will be without Antonio, Obiang, Ogbonna and Sakho.

    Tottenham will be without Harry Winks, who won’t play again this season and fullback, while Danny Rose has returned to training will probably miss out as he is still short of match fitness.

    Prediction 
    The pressure is all on Spurs in this game, West Ham will be hoping to end their disappointing season with a big win against one of the best sides in the EPL.

    However, I can’t look past Spurs for this one, Mauricio Pochettino will have this players focused and I predict them to continue their excellent form.

    West Ham 0 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur 

    Follow all the action, live scores and blog on The Roar from 5am (AEST).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    12' YELLOW CARD - Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

    15' YELLOW CARD - Mark Noble (West Ham United)

    39' YELLOW CARD - Winston Reid (West Ham United)