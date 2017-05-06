West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live scores, blog

Tottenham will be hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Chelsea by beating London rivals West Ham in the first fixture of Round 36 in the EPL. Follow all the action, live scores and blog on The Roar from 5am (AEST).
Spurs can’t afford to slip up if they have any real hope of catching Chelsea, the gap currently stands at seven points with four games to play.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won their last five games in the EPL, including a 2-0 victory in the North London derby on Sunday.
West Ham’s season has been disappointing and disrupted with problems settling in to their new stadium and the constant speculation surrounding their manager.
The Hammers, who currently sit 15th on 39 points are almost certainly safe and unbeaten in their last four games. West ham is in decent form.
Mauricio Pochettino wants to put the pressure on Chelsea he said, “I think it’s important for us of course and for the Premier League to put pressure on, to keep interest until the end of the season.
“But of course, it’s a great opportunity for us on Friday, to try to reduce the gap and put a little bit of pressure on them”.
West Ham’s manager Slaven Bilić, has been impressed by Spurs recently, he said: “Spurs are in form, but they’ve been in form for two months. We are positive, four unbeaten and three clean sheets in four games.
He added: “Spurs are electric, with confidence and pace”
Team news
West Ham’s Andy Carroll is back in training after his recent injury and he may be named in the squad, if he regains his fitness in time, while the Hammers will be without Antonio, Obiang, Ogbonna and Sakho.
Tottenham will be without Harry Winks, who won’t play again this season and fullback, while Danny Rose has returned to training will probably miss out as he is still short of match fitness.
Prediction
The pressure is all on Spurs in this game, West Ham will be hoping to end their disappointing season with a big win against one of the best sides in the EPL.
However, I can’t look past Spurs for this one, Mauricio Pochettino will have this players focused and I predict them to continue their excellent form.
West Ham 0 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur
6:12am
6:12am
It’s end to end here
first Ayew fires his shot over the bar , from just outside the box.
Then Eriksen at the other end has a chance to play in Kane , who is unmarked in the box , but Fonte does well to cut out the pass
54th minute
6:10am
6:10am
Tidy move by Spurs
Wanyama receives the ball on the edge of the box, and crossers the ball towards Kane , Its well cleared by Byram , who puts it out for a corner.
The corner is clear out to Calleri , who tries to counter Spurs , put falls to find Ayew with the pass
50 min
6:02am
6:02am
The second half is underway
Spurs need to win this game if they want to keep their title dreams alive
5:54am
5:54am
H/T
West Ham will be very pleased with their first half display, Lanzini has been lively and has caused the Spurs defence problems. The Hammers have created a couple of good chances which have been wasted.
Spurs have been lively in spells , they have kept the ball well but a lot of passes going side wides and back. They will be looking for Alli and Eriksen to be make more of an impacted on the game in the second half.
Spurs were drawing 0-0 in the last two games at half time against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, and managed to win both of them.
5:47am
5:47am
Half Time
West Ham 0 – 0 Spurs
5:46am
5:46am
we will have 2 minutes added on time before the break
5:44am
5:44am
Spurs are pilling the pressure on West Ham in the last few minutes of the half.
But still struggling to carve out a clear cut chance.
44th min
5:40am
5:40am
Yellow card – Reid
Reid tries to dribble the ball out of defence , but a heavy first touch means he had to dive in to a tackle to try and retrieve the ball. He catches Wanyama and the Ref gives him the yellow card.
Looked a clear yellow card
5:34am
5:34am
still 0-0 is this one 10 minutes left of the first half
West Ham have played really well so far and could be at least a goal up if Lanzini had managed to take one of his two chances.
Spurs have been lively in spells but will want more from Eriksen and Alli, who have been very quiet so far
5:28am
5:28am
Another big chance missed by West Ham
Lanzini is once again played through on goal , from a great pass by Noble.
Lloris closes Lanzini down and saves his shot
The rebound falls to Kouyaté on the edge of the box , but its blasted over
28 min
5:22am
5:22am
Spurs Chance
Kane’s shot from outside the box is well saved by Adrián , however the ball somehow rebounds back to Kane inside the box and Adrián does brilliantly to turn it over the bar
Spurs pilling on the pressure
22 mins