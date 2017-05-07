A-League grand final live stream: How to watch Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory online, on TV and listen on radio

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Roar LIVE: Turf Wars! And exactly how Sydney FC will win the Grand Final

The most dominant single season side in A-League history will take their rightful place in the Grand Final on Sunday, as Sydney FC are joined by the Melbourne Victory for a big version of the Big Blue.

Being the pinnacle of the season, the A-League Grand Final is the biggest game in Australian Football each year, with plenty of eyes keeping track.

With the big day closing in, here’s exactly how you can keep your eyes and ears on the game with The Roar’s full TV, online and radio guide to the 2016/17 A-League Grand Final

How to watch on TV

Fox Sports have all the live TV rights to the A-League and will have live coverage prior to, during, and after the game, all on Fox Sports 505.

The pre-game show will run for an hour leading up to the game, before hitting kickoff at 5pm (AEST).

Following the game, the panel will be back for a half an hour postgame show.

For those not near a pub or without Foxtel, there will be free to air coverage, but on a delay.

SBS’s Viceland channel (formally SBS 2) will broadcast the full game on a one-hour delay for free to air TV.

How to stream online

The Roar will provide full live match commentary, scores and highlights as it happens on a live blog.

One way to live stream the match is to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, and after that costs a monthly subscription fee.

SBS will also be streaming online via the world game website, but their stream will be on a delay.

How to listen on radio

Grandstand will be your best bet if you’re stuck in the car or the TV has blown in the living room.

ABC will have a number of options to work with, including their Digital Extra service and the ABC Radio Mobile App that will stream the radio coverage onto most devices.