A-League Grand Final officially a sell out

Football Federation Australia has confirmed on Sunday morning that today’s A-League Grand Final, to be played between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory, is officially a sell-out.
All available general public tickets for the match have been sold and the FFA is expecting a crowd of 40,000 to pack out Allianz Stadium.
It is the seventh year in a row in the tenth time in twelve years that the A-League grand final has been a sold out match.
“The 2017 Grand Final is shaping as one of the best on record with Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory going toe to toe in front of another full stadium,” said FFA CEO David Gallop.
“There’s no doubt this promises to be a special occasion on and off the field.
“The A-League Grand Final is firmly entrenched as one of the most anticipated sporting events in Australian sport and for the 7th straight season the house full sign will go up to ensure another great A-League season ends with a bang.”
May 7th 2017 @ 12:40pm
Great news but not unexpected at all – kind of wish this game got at least 60k live but oh well, a sell out nonetheless.
May 7th 2017 @ 12:44pm
Took a long time to sell out considering it’s a match between the two biggest clubs in Australia, it’s at a stadium with a small capacity (compared to AFL and NRL Grand Finals), and ticket prices are significantly lower than the AFL and NRL Grand Finals.
May 7th 2017 @ 1:04pm
Considering it wasn’t finally established until a week ago in what state the GF was to be played in, it’s a wonderful testament to the rise of football in Australia.
May 7th 2017 @ 12:55pm
Wow 40,000 and sold out on the morning of the game.
Soccer has taken over Sydney for sure.
May 7th 2017 @ 1:27pm
May 7th 2017 @ 1:37pm
