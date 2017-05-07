A-League Grand Final officially a sell out

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Football Federation Australia has confirmed on Sunday morning that today’s A-League Grand Final, to be played between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory, is officially a sell-out.

All available general public tickets for the match have been sold and the FFA is expecting a crowd of 40,000 to pack out Allianz Stadium.

It is the seventh year in a row in the tenth time in twelve years that the A-League grand final has been a sold out match.

“The 2017 Grand Final is shaping as one of the best on record with Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory going toe to toe in front of another full stadium,” said FFA CEO David Gallop.

“There’s no doubt this promises to be a special occasion on and off the field.

“The A-League Grand Final is firmly entrenched as one of the most anticipated sporting events in Australian sport and for the 7th straight season the house full sign will go up to ensure another great A-League season ends with a bang.”