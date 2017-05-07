All Blacks to face Barbarians in November

Waratahs' insipid first half summed up in one moment

The All Blacks will mark their 125th anniversary with a mouth-watering clash against the Barbarians at Twickenham in November, New Zealand Rugby has announced.

The All Blacks, returning to the venue of their World Cup triumph in 2015, will face the iconic invitational side, famed for their attacking flair, for the first time since 2009 when a Bryan Habana hat-trick condemned them to a 25-18 defeat.

“We are delighted to announce the match against the Barbarians,” NZR CEO Steve Tew said in a statement.

“Like the All Blacks, the Barbarians are part of rugby’s rich history and the match later this year is a fitting way to mark our 125th anniversary.

“Playing the Barbarians is always a special occasion and we think our shared history makes this game the most appropriate way to mark our milestone.”

Barbarians President Micky Steele-Bodger added: “The Barbarians expect to bring together some of the world’s greatest players to take on the All Blacks and to play with the style and attacking flair that the club’s traditions demand.”

The Barbarians also face England on May 28 and Irish provincial side Ulster on June 1 before facing New Zealand on November 4.

The All Blacks host the British and Irish Lions for a three-match test series starting in June.