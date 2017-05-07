Bulls vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores

The Crusaders make the trip to South Africa looking to extend their undefeated streak against a Bulls side on a winning run of their own. Catch the live scores on The Roar from 1:15am (AEST).

The Crusaders are now nine from nine in 2017 and have continued racking up victories long after the last undefeated side went down.

They’re averaging just shy of 40 points a game and are coming off the back of a big win over the Cheetahs in Round 10 where they fell just two short of bringing up the half century on the scoreboard.

Interestingly, despite having not lost a game and being the title favourite, they’re coming second in the New Zealand Conference leading into this game.

The Chiefs blistering win over the Reds this week has put them one-point clear of the ‘Saders with nine wins from ten games.

The Crusaders need just a losing bonus point to reclaim top spot thanks to their points difference, but it shows how tight the New Zealand battle is at the moment for that leading finals position.

For the Bulls, they have bounced back from a three-game losing streak, including a massive upset loss to the Sunwolves, with a short two-match run of victories leading into the bye last week.

This will be their third of four home games in a row as they currently sit second in the Africa 1 Conference.

They are a long way behind them though in the battle for very few finals spots, needing to make up a 12-point deficit to eclipse them in top spot.

There isn’t a lot to work with in terms of recent history, with their last fixture coming back in 2015 when the Bulls got up 31-19 at home.

In fact, the ‘Saders haven’t beaten the Bulls in Pretoria in nearly a decade, losing their last five games there dating back to 2008.

Team News

Just the one change in the starting line-up for the home side this week and it is the return of former Waratahs Super Rugby champion Jacques Potgieter.

The 31-year-old returns from a lengthy injury layoff to play his first game at flanker since joining the Bulls for his second stint. His reintroduction has pushed Jannes Kirsten onto the bench.

For the Crusaders, coach Scott Robertson has made a pair of changes in the forwards and backs.

Mitch Drummond comes in at halfback in place of Bryn Hall as those two continue to rotate the No.9 position, while Ryan Crotty has been moved to the bench to make space for Tim Bateman at inside centre.

In the forwards, record-breaking Super Rugby veteran Wyatt Crockett has been given the starting jumper in the front row, replacing Joe Moody who moves to the reserves.

Luke Romano is the final addition, slotting in at lock to round out the 15.

Prediction

There’s a reason that the Crusaders remain undefeated so far into the season and it’s difficult to see the Bulls being the ones to bring that to an end, despite being at home.

The up and down form of the South Africans will be no match for the ‘Saders.

Crusaders to win by 19