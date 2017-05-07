City vs Country live stream: How to watch the final City-Country fixture online, or on TV

It might be a farce, but the final City-Country match will go ahead in Mudgee to cap off the NRL’s representative round on Sunday. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm (AEST) at Glen Willows Stadium in Mudgee on Sunday, May 7.

Team selection has held all the attention in the media during the lead-up to the final edition of the New South Wales State of Origin selection trial, with Jake Marketo and Pauli Pauli picked to play off the bench for a City side who couldn’t name 17 players on Monday morning, despite the pair not playing a game of NRL this season.

Country were in a better spot, but with coaches withdrawing players left right and centre, it was a mad scramble for both sides to get 17 players on the paddock.’

How to watch the match on TV

While Fox Sports have shared the rights to every regular season game, they aren’t allowed to show State of Origin, the grand final, City-Country or the Anzac Test.

That means the only way to watch the game on TV will be through free-to-air broadcaster Channel Nine, who hold rights to three games a week during the season and every match during the finals. Nine will broadcast the match right around Australia, through either Nine, Gem, Go or Southern Cross in regional areas.

Be sure to check your local guides to find out which channel it will be shown on in your local area.

Channel Nine’s coverage of the match will start at 3:30pm (AEST) which is 30 minutes before the scheduled time for kick-off, allowing for a comprehensive pre-game match. Sunday afternoon matches have regularly kicked off at closer to 4:15pm (AEST) this season though, so you could expect more of the same here.

Their coverage is scheduled to run until 6pm (AEST), or whenever the game concludes – whichever is later.

How to live stream the match online

Becuase the match isn’t being broadcast of Fox Sports, you won’t be able to live stream it via Foxtel Go, as is the normal case for every regular season match.

Instead, there will be only one legal way to live stream the match which will be through the NRL Digital Pass. This can be used on any device you own.

It does come with a two-week free trial, but after that it will set you back either $2.99 a week of $89.99 for the entire year. It will give you access to every match of the regular season, finals, State of Origin, Anzac Test, City-Country and Pacific Tests.

Of course, The Roar will be providing a live blog of the match, and The Roar TV will have highlights during and after the match.