City vs Country Origin: NRL live scores, blog

The lead-up to the final City-Country fixture has been a farce, but the time for talking is over as Country look to get the result many expect and put City to the sword. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4pm (AEST).
It’s not the first time this match has descended into a joke, but it’s the worst. When City coach Brad Fittler couldn’t name a team of 17 players on Monday morning, the NRL world collectively rolled its eyes.
When Fittler did front with a team, it included Pauli Pauli and Jake Marketo on the bench, neither of whom have played a game in 2017. Add that to David Gower starting in the second row and Hame Sele, who is yet to start a first grade game and you get the picture.
However, City do have some bright spots. The in-form Paul Gallen is out of representative retirement to captain in the front row and will line up there alongside James Tamou, who must feel like this is a genuine Origin trial for him given form.
What is impressive about the City side is the spine. Matt Moylan, Bryce Cartwright, Chad Townsend and Cameron McInnes. They are the four men who will decide the outcome of the game, with Cartwright needing to prove a point, Townsend in good form, Moylan up and down and McInnes in superb form at the Dragons.
Josh Addo-Carr could also add an X-Factor on the wing, particularly if he can get a combination going with Townsend, Moylan and his centre Tyrone Peachey.
While Country had no such problems naming a team by the deadline, they are certainly without some strong players and this game is by no means a foregone conclusion.
The spine lining up for the hosts is an exciting one if nothing else, with veteran Michael Gordon at the back and the exciting trio of Cody Walker, Tyrone Roberts and Damien Cook.
Even though Country should dominate the forward battle, with Paul Vaughan, Dale Finucane, Jack De Belin and Tariq Sims leading the charge, there is going to be a lot of pressure on the halves to get a solid kicking game going.
Neither Walker or Roberts are what would be considered the first choice general play kickers at their respective clubs, and while Roberts has done it before, he will need to step up and control the team around the park here.
Stopping Addo-Carr and Nathan Ross may also prove to be a problem, with the Country wingers and centre pairings of Anthony Don, Mitchel Aubusson, Cheyse Blair and Brian Kelly being defensively vulnerable.
Prediction
I’m taking the upset. The City spine is solid and the experience of Gallen will work wonders. There are also players like Cartwright and Tamou who have a serious point to prove.
City by 2.
5:00pm
Casakm said | 5:00pm | ! Report
Good footy but scrappy in places.
4:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:56pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
4:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:56pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
So then, it’s City Origin leading Country Origin by two points at the break after a pretty tight and evenly contested first half of footy in Mudgee.
Lots of good defence on play, but it’s fair to say both sides attack was lacking just a little bit, with some poor execution and options taken.
Country looked the stronger team earlier in the contest, but couldn’t crack the line before David Gower crashed over for the opening try for City against the run of play.
Country then got on the board through Anthony Don, who ran 90 metres to score on the back of an offload as Bryce Cartwright looked to create on the left.
A penalty goal to City on the bell has them in the lead by two at the break.
Score
Country Origin 6
City Origin 8
4:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:54pm | ! Report
40′ – PENALTY GOAL CITY, CLINT GUTHERSON
Country 6
City 8
4:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:53pm | ! Report
40′ – City to take the shot at penalty goal after the siren.
Country 6
City 6
4:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:52pm | ! Report
40′ – Ross brings it away for City before Gallen has a carry and offloads to Cartwright who heads to halfway. Gallen with a second run for the set, edging out another ten or so metres before they shift left from Townsend to Moylan and then Peachey who breaks the line and offloads to Addo-Carr, but Roberts is there to make the important tackle. Gutherson ends with it on the last, passes to Cartwright and he flicks an offload but picks up a penalty.
Country 6
City 6
4:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:51pm | ! Report
39′ – Alvaro the man to bring it back from the kick-off before Prior has a run through the centre. Spread left now with Sims coming to halfway before Elliott is tackled 40 metres out. Tyrone Roberts with the bomb and Moylan is there to take it.
Country 6
City 6
4:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:50pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by MICHAEL GORDON
Country 6
City 6
4:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:48pm | ! Report
36′ – TRY COUNTRY, ANTHONY DON
City work it out of the red zone and then spread left with Gutherson offloading to Moylan who is trapped over halfway. Back into the middle, they come now with Tamou on the roll, before Townsend almost breaks the line. Now a pass left from Walker on the last and here is the intercept! Anthony Don runs into the defensive line, says thank you very much to Mr Cartwright and runs 90 metres to get Country on the scoreboard.
Against the run of play and we should go into halftime locked up.
Country 4
City 6
4:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:47pm | ! Report
35′ – Blair brings it away from the scrum for Country before Alvaro and Prior go through the middle of the park. Gordon gets involved on play number 4 now with Elliott then getting to within ten of halfway. Long kick from Roberts on the last, finding the grass and it’s Gutherson to return the kick.
Country 0
City 6