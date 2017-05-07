City vs Country Origin: NRL live scores, blog

The lead-up to the final City-Country fixture has been a farce, but the time for talking is over as Country look to get the result many expect and put City to the sword. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4pm (AEST).

It’s not the first time this match has descended into a joke, but it’s the worst. When City coach Brad Fittler couldn’t name a team of 17 players on Monday morning, the NRL world collectively rolled its eyes.

When Fittler did front with a team, it included Pauli Pauli and Jake Marketo on the bench, neither of whom have played a game in 2017. Add that to David Gower starting in the second row and Hame Sele, who is yet to start a first grade game and you get the picture.

However, City do have some bright spots. The in-form Paul Gallen is out of representative retirement to captain in the front row and will line up there alongside James Tamou, who must feel like this is a genuine Origin trial for him given form.

What is impressive about the City side is the spine. Matt Moylan, Bryce Cartwright, Chad Townsend and Cameron McInnes. They are the four men who will decide the outcome of the game, with Cartwright needing to prove a point, Townsend in good form, Moylan up and down and McInnes in superb form at the Dragons.

Josh Addo-Carr could also add an X-Factor on the wing, particularly if he can get a combination going with Townsend, Moylan and his centre Tyrone Peachey.

While Country had no such problems naming a team by the deadline, they are certainly without some strong players and this game is by no means a foregone conclusion.

The spine lining up for the hosts is an exciting one if nothing else, with veteran Michael Gordon at the back and the exciting trio of Cody Walker, Tyrone Roberts and Damien Cook.

Even though Country should dominate the forward battle, with Paul Vaughan, Dale Finucane, Jack De Belin and Tariq Sims leading the charge, there is going to be a lot of pressure on the halves to get a solid kicking game going.

Neither Walker or Roberts are what would be considered the first choice general play kickers at their respective clubs, and while Roberts has done it before, he will need to step up and control the team around the park here.

Stopping Addo-Carr and Nathan Ross may also prove to be a problem, with the Country wingers and centre pairings of Anthony Don, Mitchel Aubusson, Cheyse Blair and Brian Kelly being defensively vulnerable.

Prediction

I’m taking the upset. The City spine is solid and the experience of Gallen will work wonders. There are also players like Cartwright and Tamou who have a serious point to prove.

City by 2.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the final City-Country match from 4pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.