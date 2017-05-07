City vs Country kick-off: When does the New South Wales Origin selection trial start? Date, venue, squads, key information

The final City-Country match will be played on Sunday, May 7 with kick-off scheduled for 4pm (AEST) at the Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex in Mudgee.

Key game information Kick-off: 4pm (AEST)

Venue: Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, Mudgee

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, NRL Digital Pass

Overall record: Played 26, City 14, Country 11, drawn 1

Last meeting: 2016 – City 44 defeat Country 30 at Scully Park Regional Sporting Precinct, Tamworth

Match Ofificials: Referee: Ashley Klein, Assistant referee: Alan Shortall, Touch judges: Rohan Best and Kasey Badger, Video referees: Bernard Sutton and Luke Patten

How to watch or stream the match on TV or online

The only way to watch the game on TV will be through free-to-air broadcaster Channel Nine. They will broadcast the match right around Australia, through either Nine, Gem, Go or Southern Cross in regional areas.

Be sure to check your local guides to find out which channel it will be shown on in your local area.

Channel Nine’s coverage of the match will start at 3:30pm (AEST) which is 30 minutes before the scheduled time for kick-off, allowing for a comprehensive pre-game match. Sunday afternoon matches have regularly kicked off at closer to 4:15pm (AEST) this season though.

Their coverage is scheduled to run until 6pm (AEST), or whenever the game concludes – whichever is later.

There will be only one legal way to live stream the match which will be through the NRL Digital Pass. This can be used on any device you own.

It does come with a two-week free trial, but after that it will set you back either $2.99 a week of $89.99 for the entire year. It will give you access to every match of the regular season, finals, State of Origin, Anzac Test, City-Country and Pacific Tests.

Of course, The Roar will be providing a live blog of the match, and The Roar TV will have highlights during and after the match.

Squads

City

1. Matt Moylan 2. Clinton Gutherson 3. Nathan Ross 4. Tyrone Peachey 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Bryce Cartwright 7. Chad Townsend 8. James Tamou 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Gallen 11. Curtis Sironen 12. David Gower 13. Hame Sele

Interchange: 14. Joseph Paulo 15. Nathan Cleary, 16. Pauli Pauli 17. Jake Marketo.

Country

1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 11. Mitch Aubusson (c), 4. Cheyse Blair, 5. Brian Kelly, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Tyrone Roberts, 8. Dale Finucane, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Paul Vaughan, 16. Tariq Sims, 12. Kyle Turner, 13. Jack De Belin,

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Matt Prior, 17. Adam Elliott, 18. Daniel Alvaro, 19. Joe Stimpson

*Note – Euan Aitken was ruled out of the country squad with injury. It’s likely Mitch Aubusson will start in the centres, with Tariq Sims to move into the second row. There is one player to be omitted from the bench, likely to be Daniel Alvaro or Joe Stimpson.