Dockers down Don with come-from-behind win

Langford runs into trouble, then gets out of it in the best way possible

Fremantle have defeated Essendon by 37 points in the final game of Round 7, but that margin was certainly not representative of the entire game.

The Bombers dominated the first quarter, at least initially. They started the much more confident, ‘on point’ team, and were able to play the first half of the term largely in their first half.

They punished Fremantle for some poor mistakes. Fremantle, to their credit, were able to claw back a bit of ground, and were able to reverse what was the Bombers’ ability to trap the opposition in their defensive half, disallowing Essendon opportunities to move into attack.

Neither team, though, was able to make the most of their periods of dominance, with Essendon not making the most of their extended periods of attack, and Fremantle unable to convert several simple set-shots.

The second quarter was much the same, with Essendon completely dominated a Fremantle side that looked uncertain, hesitant and inaccurate.

Essendon, for the first two-thirds of the term, were running harder, making the most of their chances, and, importantly, were much, much cleaner by hand and foot.

Fremantle’s defensive work during this period was disappointing, and they were often unable to advance play beyond their defensive half.

The Bombers looked likely to run out with a large margin come half time, but Fremantle suddenly clicked into gear.

They weren’t brilliant, still, but they were more competitive, booting two goals and having nine of the final ten inside 50s.

Fremantle were able to continue their momentum into the third quarter, and while not being able to grab the lead, they were at the very least able to reduce their deficit to two points come the final break.

Goal for goal initially, the third quarter was one where Fremantle were able to play the quarter largely in their attacking half, and although Essendon were able to smartly punish Fremantle with a few goals through their limited opportunities, Fremantle looked arguably the better team heading into the final quarter.

They soon overtook the Dons within minutes of the final stanza, courtesy of goals from Cam McCarthy and Matt Taberner. Try as they might, Essendon were just unable to restore a lead, and Fremantle booted five more goals before the final siren blew.

Essendon were very well served by Zach Merrett (28 disposals, 7 tackles and a goal), Brendon Goodard (25 touches, 5 tackles) and Michael Hurley (24 disposals in an admirable performance off half-back).

Fantasia and Francis had their moments but were inaccurate (2 and 3 behinds respectively) while Cale Hooker and Joe Daniher (2 and 3 goals respectively) had lively performances in the forward line.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti provided plenty of run at times, while Matthew Luenburger was well beaten by Aaron Sandilands in the ruck.

Lachie Neale (40 touches and 1.1) and Bradley Hill (37 touches, 16 marks, 1 goal and 874 metres gained) were brilliant for Fremantle, and could pick up some Brownlow votes.

Matt Taberner’s return to the senior team was brilliant, with four goals, while Walters had a blistering second half.

Fremantle travel to Melbourne to face the Tigers next weekend, while Essendon face a Geelong side eager to revive themselves after two straight losses.

Final score

Fremantle Dockers 17.14.116

Essendon Bombers 11.13.79