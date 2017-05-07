Eight it great? Buddy’s big bag beats Brisbane

Will Langford runs into trouble, then gets himself out of it in the best way possible

It may have taken until Round 7, but the Sydney Swans have claimed their first win of the 2017 AFL season in dominant style on Saturday afternoon, running away the winners over the Brisbane Lions by 54 points.

The game was effectively over at quarter time, after a fast start from the Swans left a shell-shocked Brisbane side too far back to be any reasonable chance of reeling it in, given their inexperience.

Lance Franklin had his first of a bag of eight goals within a minute, and Sydney ultimately kicked seven goals for the quarter to just two from the Lions.

Franklin had two in the first quarter including a beautiful one from long range on the run for his second, and then put on another three in the second term.

He added two more after a tussle with Nick Robertson in the third, but then after two disappointing misses in the last quarter, kicked his eighth as the final siren blew.

The Lions were improved after quarter time but couldn’t make any indent on the lead. It was five goals to four for the Swans in the second, and another five to three from the Lions in the third, before three a piece in the final quarter.

Aside from Buddy’s bag there was some great form across the board from the Swans’ star players with Dan Hannebery, Isaac Heeney and Luke Parker all very productive.

Zak Jones also played one of his best games at AFL level, showing off his speed, skill and hardness – a great trifecta of attributes to have if you want to be an elite footballer.

First-round draft pick Will Hayward also looked pretty good, popped up more than a few times and ultimately kicked 2.2 for the day.

From Brisbane there was another Herculean effort by Tom Rockliff who finished with 32 disposals, seven clearances, 11 tackles, six inside 50s and a pair of goals.

The Lions also continued to see promising footy from second-year midfielder Ben Keays, and a pair of goals from former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache.

Brisbane could be proud to say they weren’t intimidated by the Swans today and both teams flew the flag in a physical contest, but when it came to getting goals on the board, Sydney were a class above.

Final score

Sydney Swans 20.15.135

Brisbane Lions 12.9.81