Fifita chasing World Cup after Roos return

Cronulla powerhouse Andrew Fifita has set his eyes on a Kangaroos World Cup spot after his return to Test football against New Zealand.

Friday’s 30-12 win in Canberra was Fifita’s first match for Australia since the 2013 World Cup final, but he has already set his sights on a second such campaign this summer.

“The main goal for the rest of the year is to be professional and stay injury free and hopefully get into that World Cup squad,” Fifita said.

“I’ve celebrated that World Cup before, (it) was one of the best games and feelings.

“It’s just like winning the comp. To be pronounced world champs, it would be awesome to go back to back.”

The 27-year-old was only called into the Australian squad after Tigers prop Aaron Woods was forced out with a serious hamstring injury.

Fifita was then named to start after Canberra’s Shannon Boyd was also ruled out, capping his return following a highly-publicised ban from last year’s Four Nations for his on-field support of one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.

“I made it a goal before (to get the jersey back) and I’ve seen how easy it is to slip away from this jersey,” Fifita said.

“Mal sat me down when I first came in and he showed me the morals and what the players are buying into.

“He showed me the whole RISE campaign and I was ready to buy into it.

“At my age- I’m 27 now – I’m just ready to try and cement my jersey in this team and just to be a part of it.”

And Fifita repaid Meninga in spades on Friday.

He busted through five would-be tacklers and made 33 himself in defence as part of a dominant performance from the Kangaroos’ forward pack.

The former Tiger believes that performance, along with the way he has played in Cronulla’s premiership defence this season, will hold him in good stead when the Kangaroos team is announced in October.

“I feel like my game’s doing the talking and I hope I’m a part of that squad,” he said.