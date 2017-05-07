Fremantle Dockers vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

Will Langford runs into trouble, then gets himself out of it in the best way possible

Round 7 comes to a close as the Fremantle Dockers host the Essendon Bombers at Domain Stadium. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:40pm AEST.

The 2017 seasons of both Freo and Essendon were always going to be well publicised, and very intriguing.

So far, their seasons have both been a collection of deep disappointments and stunning wins – and coming into this game, both are sitting with 3-3 ledgers.

This Round 7 game, then, is vital to both teams as they’re both aiming for (somewhat unlikely) finals spots.

To win, though, both Ross Lyon and John Worsfold will desire monumental improvements from their squads, ass both crashed to heavy losses last weekend.

Essendon, fresh of their conquering of Collingwood on ANZAC Day, were defeated by the Demons, while Freo – after three wins in a row – were subject to a loss against West Coast in the Derby.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this game will be the battle of the midfields. Fremantle’s resurgence – after the first two rounds – this year has been driven the form of a few of their most elite midfielders.

Lachie Neale, Nat Fyfe and David Mundy have been pivotal in their wins, but were quiet last week, disappointingly.

They’ll be up against Essendon’s strong midfield, with prolific midfidler Zach Merrett probably the main man that Freo will be acutely aware of.

Essendon arguably have the stronger forward line – Orazio Fantasia and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti have been in good touch this year, and Joe Daniher has been good – at times.

He’ll certainly want to avoid a repeat of last week’s result of 1.6, which would be disastrous for his team.

Fremantle would be hoping that their new-look forward line – headlined by Cam McCarthy and Shane Kersten – will continue it’s reasonably good recent form.

Matt Taberner – one of their additions this weekend – will need to justify his spot with a good result, and they’d desperately want Michael Walters to have a good game (he’d want to, as Essendon’s smaller forward line is likely to be performing well!).

Both teams have made a number of changes coming into this match. Fremantle have omitted youngster Griffin Logue and Tommy Sheridan, while bringing in Taberner and Cam Sutcliffe, who have been in excellent form in the WAFL.

Essendon have made six changes, with the biggest two arguably being the ‘restings’ of Jobe Watson and talented defender Andrew McGrath.

A duo of Bens – Howlett and McNiece – have also been outed, as has Tom Bellchambers and Mitch Brown (ankle).

Aaron Francis, Brent Stanton, James Kelly, Matthew Leuenberger, Michael Hartley and David Myers are in the team for the trip to Perth – the last of those playing for the first time since 2015.

Prediction

Fremantle’s home field advantage, and arguably stronger listed team, should get them the win. Fremantle to win, then, by a margin that will almost certainly be less than 20 points.

Fremantle by 19 points.

