Gallen can’t see need for Origin recall

Former NSW captain Paul Gallen says Australia’s forward pack is another indication he won’t be needed for State of Origin this year.

Gallen retired from representative football at the end of last year, but his return for City on Sunday in Mudgee has prompted chat of a potential Blues recall.

Both Gallen and coach Laurie Daley have done little to hose that down. Speculation will only increase if Wests Tigers front-rower Aaron Woods is ruled out of the series opener, as expected, with a hamstring injury.

Gallen again claimed on Saturday that he would never knock back a request from Daley, but said the Australian Test team was indication enough that the Blues had enough depth without the Sharks skipper.

Six of Australia’s nine-man forward pack in Friday’s 30-12 win over New Zealand hailed from NSW – including the starting two props and lock – while Jordan McLean was also called into an extended squad following a number of injuries.

“Even when some blokes in my position started going down in the Test match I thought I might even be in with a chance here,” Gallen laughed.

“But they called (Andrew) Fifita in and Jordan McLean in.

“When you look at the guys who got called in plus the three guys who are starting plus (Jake) Trbojevic on the bench with Tyson Frizell, they’re all from NSW, so I’m not expecting a call.”

The Blues could also call upon NSW Country player Paul Vaughan or Titans co-captain Ryan James, after each had impressive starts to the season.

Gallen has another Shark he would like to see in the line-up if incumbent centre Josh Dugan is ruled out with the cheekbone injury sustained during the Test win.

“Jack Bird’s a right-side centre,” Gallen said.

“So if Duges was out and unavailable, then we’ve got guys like him who could step in.”