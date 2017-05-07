Georgievski wins Joe Marston Medal

The moment Sydney FC completed the most remarkable season

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

In his last game for the club, Melbourne Victory full-back Daniel Georgievski has won the Joe Marston Medal for best afield in the A-League grand final.

Georgievski was a bustling presence at left back for Victory, competing strongly all night and pushing forward whenever possible.

But his efforts weren’t enough for Victory, who lost Sunday’s decider 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

The leading contenders for the prize were all Victory players, with veterans Carl Valeri and Alan Baro also stand-out performers.

Sydney FC midfielder Josh Brillante was awarded the broadcaster’s man of the match award.

A crestfallen Georgievski accepted the medal without speaking on the dais.

He joins Jacob Burns (2012) and joint-winner Iacopo La Rocca (2014) as winners of the prize in a losing team.

It was revealed three weeks ago that the Macedonia international has agreed a deal to play with wooden spooners Newcastle Jets next season.

JOE MARSTON MEDALLISTS

2017 – Daniel Georgievski (Melbourne Victory)

2016 – Isaias (Adelaide United)

2015 – Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory)

2014 – Thomas Broich (Brisbane) and Iacopo La Rocca (Western Sydney)

2013 – Daniel McBreen (Central Coast)

2012 – Jacob Burns (Perth Glory)

2011 – Mat Ryan (Central Coast)

2010 – Simon Colosimo (Sydney)

2009 – Ton Pondeljak (Melbourne Victory)

2008 – Andrew Durante (Newcastle Jets)

2007 – Archie Thompson (Melbourne Victory)

2006 – Dwight Yorke (Sydney)