Georgievski wins Joe Marston Medal

In his last game for the club, Melbourne Victory full-back Daniel Georgievski has won the Joe Marston Medal for best afield in the A-League grand final.
Georgievski was a bustling presence at left back for Victory, competing strongly all night and pushing forward whenever possible.
But his efforts weren’t enough for Victory, who lost Sunday’s decider 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.
The leading contenders for the prize were all Victory players, with veterans Carl Valeri and Alan Baro also stand-out performers.
Sydney FC midfielder Josh Brillante was awarded the broadcaster’s man of the match award.
A crestfallen Georgievski accepted the medal without speaking on the dais.
He joins Jacob Burns (2012) and joint-winner Iacopo La Rocca (2014) as winners of the prize in a losing team.
It was revealed three weeks ago that the Macedonia international has agreed a deal to play with wooden spooners Newcastle Jets next season.
JOE MARSTON MEDALLISTS
2017 – Daniel Georgievski (Melbourne Victory)
2016 – Isaias (Adelaide United)
2015 – Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory)
2014 – Thomas Broich (Brisbane) and Iacopo La Rocca (Western Sydney)
2013 – Daniel McBreen (Central Coast)
2012 – Jacob Burns (Perth Glory)
2011 – Mat Ryan (Central Coast)
2010 – Simon Colosimo (Sydney)
2009 – Ton Pondeljak (Melbourne Victory)
2008 – Andrew Durante (Newcastle Jets)
2007 – Archie Thompson (Melbourne Victory)
2006 – Dwight Yorke (Sydney)
May 8th 2017 @ 12:07am
Swanny said | May 8th 2017 @ 12:07am | ! Report
He was outstanding geogrski. Happy now he is coming to Newcastle