Georgievski wins Joe Marston Medal

    In his last game for the club, Melbourne Victory full-back Daniel Georgievski has won the Joe Marston Medal for best afield in the A-League grand final.

    Georgievski was a bustling presence at left back for Victory, competing strongly all night and pushing forward whenever possible.

    But his efforts weren’t enough for Victory, who lost Sunday’s decider 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

    The leading contenders for the prize were all Victory players, with veterans Carl Valeri and Alan Baro also stand-out performers.

    Sydney FC midfielder Josh Brillante was awarded the broadcaster’s man of the match award.

    A crestfallen Georgievski accepted the medal without speaking on the dais.

    He joins Jacob Burns (2012) and joint-winner Iacopo La Rocca (2014) as winners of the prize in a losing team.

    It was revealed three weeks ago that the Macedonia international has agreed a deal to play with wooden spooners Newcastle Jets next season.

    JOE MARSTON MEDALLISTS
    2017 – Daniel Georgievski (Melbourne Victory)
    2016 – Isaias (Adelaide United)
    2015 – Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory)
    2014 – Thomas Broich (Brisbane) and Iacopo La Rocca (Western Sydney)
    2013 – Daniel McBreen (Central Coast)
    2012 – Jacob Burns (Perth Glory)
    2011 – Mat Ryan (Central Coast)
    2010 – Simon Colosimo (Sydney)
    2009 – Ton Pondeljak (Melbourne Victory)
    2008 – Andrew Durante (Newcastle Jets)
    2007 – Archie Thompson (Melbourne Victory)
    2006 – Dwight Yorke (Sydney)

