Hawthorn too strong for Melbourne in a thriller

Langford runs into trouble, then gets out of it in the best way possible

The Hawthorn Hawks got over the line with a 3-point win against the Melbourne Demons in a thrilling Sunday afternoon match.

The Hawks used all their class and experience to come out victors 14.10.94 to 14.7.91. This win gives them their second win of their season moving to 2-5, while the Dees move 3-4.

The Hawks were in front for most of the game after a strong start in the first quarter. The Demons did not lead at any stage of the game but were level with the Hawks early in the last quarter.

The Hawks were looking like their old selves in the first quarter and went into the quarter time break with a 27-point lead.

The Dees struggled to keep hold of possession as the Hawks were clinical the other way.

The second quarter again belonged to Hawks but the Dees looked better. Hawthorn went into the main break with a 29-point lead.

Melbourne only had 1 less inside 50 than the Hawks at half time but they struggled to score from those entries as seen on the scoreboard.

The third quarter showcased a Melbourne side that we hadn’t seen all day. They ran and moved with the ball a lot better and started to convert inside 50s into goals. The Hawks still managed to hold onto a 1-point lead heading into the final quarter but the signs for them were worrying.

The Hawks got out to a 14-point lead halfway through the last quarter and it looked like they would run away with the game but the Demons weren’t done with just yet.

Two goals from Jesse Hogan and Jordan Lewis got the lead back to three points with 50 seconds left.

The Dees had possession of the ball with 25 seconds left but it was not to be – a forward entry wasn’t marked, went over the boundary. The siren sounded as the ball was thrown in giving the Hawks a 3-point win.

The Hawks’ best were Tom Mitchell (31 disposals, 12 tackles and 5 marks), Ben McEvoy (53 hit outs, 2 goals and 12 touches) and Jarryd Roughead (4 goals, 6 marks and 15 disposals).

The Dees’ best were (32 disposals, 15 tackles and 1 goal), Nathan Jones (27 touches, 6 marks and 7 tackles) and Jordan Lewis (30 disposals, 2 goals and 3 marks).

The Hawks will be happy to record their second win of the season and should go into next week’s clash full of confidence against Brisbane who are currently sitting at the bottom of the ladder.

The Dees will be very disappointed that they weren’t able to win after gaining momentum in the third quarter.

Next week they have the tough task of travelling to the Adelaide Oval to play the league leaders, Adelaide.