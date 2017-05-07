The High Five: Super Rugby Round 11

Round 11 of Super Rugby has been completed with no change to the pecking order across all four conferences and the likely finalists firming their respective cases.

The Barretts delight while the Hurricanes stumble

A 41 to 22 victory seems comfortable enough but in a weird anomaly the game was certainly in the balance and heavily tilted towards the Stormers with 10 minutes to play against 14 men.

After Brad Shields was dispatched to the sin bin for cynical play, the Hurricanes’ ill-discipline (and poor goal kicking) throughout the game looked to have caught up with them as the Stormers looked to pull off a remarkable victory, despite conceding five tries to one at that point of the match.

However it was not to be as the Stormers failed to execute from inside the 22 and Beauden Barrett capitalised with an audacious cross kick to Julian Savea just 10 meters from his own line to send the big winger away down the touchline, who linked up with Ngani Laumepe to complete the runaway try under the posts to seal the win over the Stormers.

While both Barretts in the Hurricanes continue their rich vein of form, it is becoming increasingly concerning, at least to this Hurricanes supporter, the team’s reliance on Beauden in particular to continue to prove the difference – it will eventually come unstuck.

With important matches to come, starting next round, the Hurricanes will certainly be looking to put more of a team effort onto the park and will hopefully be able to call upon a few of their injured and more experienced roster.



(AAP Image/SNPA, Ross Setford)

The Highlanders’ great escape

Game over I thought, despite the late yellow card to the Cheetahs reserve loose forward Uzair Cassiem, there was too much to do at 41 points to 24 and Blues fans, in particular, must have been delighted.

But with five minutes to go the Highlanders, aided by a few Cheetah nerves, roared back into the match, scoring three tries to snatch the game away from the Cheetahs and keep themselves in touch with the New Zealand conference leaders.

Whether snatching victory from the jaws of defeat or defeat from the jaws of victory would be your preferred cliché to describe this game, it was an exciting end to end affair, even with tackling being optional in Bloemfontein.

One thing is for certain, the Highlanders miss Ben Smith and Lima Sopoaga, their control and composure are key assets and they can’t return soon enough for the clan.



(AAP Image/SNPA, Adam Binns)

Lions keep on rolling

It is tough to stay at the top of your game throughout the season and when you are heavily favoured to win as the Lions were against the struggling Rebels, it can be difficult to maintain your standard of play but the Lions had no such issue this week, dispatching their spirited opposition and securing another vital away win with a bonus point.

This is a professional outfit that despite a few early struggles in terms of cohesion kept on applying the pressure offensively and eventually the cohesion came as the Rebels’ challenge wilted.

It is difficult to see this Lions side being tipped over at any point for the remainder of the season and would be hot favourites to finish on top of the overall seedings and have home advantage for all potential finals matches.

Chiefs regain their mojo

After a few disappointing outings, certainly by their standards, the Chiefs revived their form somewhat dispatching the Reds in New Plymouth by 46 points to 17.

After resisting the opening stanza from a committed Reds, the Chiefs pulled away early in the second half, scoring three tries in the opening 15 minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick led the way for the home side, the Chiefs again showing signs of getting back to their lethal best and in perhaps the best news of the night, Charlie Ngatai made a welcome return to top level rugby, playing fifty minutes and looking very good after a year out with concussion.

A fit and firing Ngatai in the Chiefs midfield will certainly be an asset for the Chiefs as they look to securing their third Super title.



(AAP Image/ David Rowland)

Crusaders continue their streak

Any question marks over the Crusaders’ abilities while missing both Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock were comprehensively answered as they dished out an absolute hiding to a disappointing Bulls side in Pretoria by 62 points to 24, the Crusaders once again setting up their victory with a comprehensive first half, relentless in attack and dominant in the set piece.

What is currently separating the Crusaders from the rest is their total team performance, playing with such cohesion as a squad and still unbeaten in 2017.

A successful tour now behind them, they return home for what shapes as a pivotal fortnight for not only their season but the shape of the New Zealand conference overall, hosting the Hurricanes in Christchurch this Saturday before travelling to Suva to take on the Chiefs, a difficult assignment but not impossible considering their current form.

Two positive outcomes here would set the Crusaders up to secure their own conference and potentially the number one seeding overall, and be well on track for a shot at an eighth Super Rugby title.

So there are my five major talking points from this round and on a more trivial note, what is with the away jerseys? We have had a few clashes this season, the Waratahs and Blues another last night with similar colours yet the Crusaders, a predominantly Red team, played in grey against the Bulls, a Blue team? And how about the Highlanders wearing green, against the orange Cheetahs? Just all a bit silly really.

Until next week then!