Jaguares down Sunwolves in Super comeback

Waratahs' insipid first half summed up in one moment

The Jaguares have scored a 46-39 comeback win over the Sunwolves in the final Super Rugby clash of the round in Buenos Aires.

Captain and hooker Agustin Creevy was outstanding for the Argentinian side, scoring two second-half tries for the Jaguares who trailed 25-22 at the break.

Creevy celebrated his double from a rolling maul in the 71st minute to lock the scores up at 39-all before substitute Matias Moroni crashed over for a converted try three minutes later.

The hosts scored seven tries, including a penalty try at the end of the first half.

The Tokyo-based Sunwolves, who have one win in 10 matches, scored five tries, including two to flyhalf Yu Tamura, who also kicked two penalties and four conversions.

The match ended about a minute prematurely when South African referee Jaco van Heerden stopped the game after hearing what he thought was the final siren, but it came from a spectator in the stands.

Van Heerden then reset the clock and the teams played out the closing moments without any change in the score.