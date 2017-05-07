Jaguares vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores

The Jaguares host the Sunwolves in the final game of Round 11 looking to snap a losing streak and keep their finals hopes on track. Catch the live scores on The Roar from 7:40am (AEST).

The Jaguares shot out of the gates this season, jumping away to four wins, the same amount as their entire debut season, and looked like a shoe-in for finals rugby.

However, they have slipped up mid-season and now face the possibility of seeing those finals hopes slip away thanks to four losses in a row leading into this week.

A painful three-point loss to the Lions on the road was followed up by a disappointing finish to a strong start against the Sharks last week, going down 33-25 at home.

That Sharks loss was a big turnaround for the Jags, who went from sitting right next to them in the standings, to now being eight points behind them in the Africa 2 Conference.

Due to the failing Africa 1 group, a second place finish in this group would be enough to snag a shot at the finals, however with the Lions so far out in front, having lost just one of their ten games, it’s up to the Argentines to close back in on the Sharks.

Speaking of Africa 1, the Sunwolves are sitting dead last in not only that conference, but the entire 18-team competition in terms of points.

They have just one win to their name from nine games, an emotional victory over the Bulls in Tokyo, leaving them at the wrong end of the standings.

A late charge last week nearly had them pull off the heist of the century against an unsuspecting Chiefs side, just going down 27-20 in New Zealand.

This will be the Moon Dogs fourth game on the road in a row.

These sides have only met once before, having just joined the competition last year, and it was the scene of the Sunwolves first ever win, and only win of the year, getting up 36-28 at home.

Team News

Bulk changes this week with 16 alterations coming across both sides, including 10 for the Sunwolves, so we’ll try to keep it snappy.

For the Jaguares, Argentine veteran Juan Martin Hernandez has been brought into the starting flyhalf role, replacing Nicolas Sanchez.

Santiago Cordero and Emiliano Boffelli have been promoted to start on the two wings, while Santiago Gonzalez replaces Jeronimo de la Fuente at inside centre.

In the forwards, Rodrigo Baez comes in at flanker and Santiago Garcia Botta bags the loose head prop role.

The Sunwolves have ploughed through their starting line up from last week.

Takeshi Hino, Keisuke Uchida, Kenki Fukuoka, Shota Emi, and Ryohei Yamanaka all come back from international duty, playing for Japan in the Asian Rugby Championship.

Shota Emi and Kenki Fukuoka have come back into the side from injury, while Takeshi Kizu, Heiichiro Ito, Hayden Cripps, Fumiaki Tanaka and Teruya Goto have all succumbed to it, being sent home from the tour.

Prediction

This should be an entertaining clash between two fan-favourite sides of the competition.

The Sunwolves will always be battlers and underdogs that people want to see succeed, but the Jaguares have been a different side this season from last and need this win to keep the finals hopes alive and kicking.

Jaguares to win by 23