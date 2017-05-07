John Coates survives, but the real problem still exists

By David Lord , 7 May 2017 David Lord is a Roar Expert

AOC president John Coates retained his position yesterday with a 58-35 vote over challenger Danni Roche at the annual general meeting.

And so he should despite his detractors claiming the 67-year-old’s used by date had arrived after 27 years in the chair.

But there are two crystal clear facts that need addressing.

Coates has always been a rock solid supporter of Australian sport, with his administrative skills recognised by the IOC where he’s the first vice president.

Just as crystal clear is the constant sniping by the Australian Sports Commission chairmen John Wylie towards Coates when both should be on the same page for the benefit and goodwill of Australian sport.

Bloody hell, fix the problem pronto.

That’s easier said than done, with both Coates and Wylie having to give some ground, no matter how much it hurts.

Coates has made it easier for Wylie by saying he’ll retire as AOC president after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which would end his stellar IOC career as well.

More’s the pity as Coates will be mighty hard to replace.

NSW Cricket found that out when Alan Davidson ended his 33-year career as president.

Top class sporting administrators don’t grow on trees, they are as scarce as hen’s teeth.

But the 35 votes for Roche did clearly say it’s time for change, and Coates accepts that challenge.

Yesterday was the first time he’s been challenged in those 27 years, and Roche has proved she will be a genuine contender for the top job in 2020.

But she will have to prove she’s not a Wylie puppet which is the general consensus of opinion.

It has been widely reported Wylie, who is also chairman of the MCG, had approached John Bertrand, Jeff Kennett, and James Tomkins to have a crack at the AOC residency, but all three knocked Wylie back.

So Roche was Wylie’s fourth cab off the rank to rattle Coates; cage, but Coates is as tough a political fighter as he is a top class administrator.

He was never going to lose yesterdays vote.

But once the dust settles after the last six weeks of carnage no sport should suffer, I’d expect John Wylie to bury the hatchet and link with John Coates for the common good.

It’s farcical that the president of the Australian Olympic Committee, and the chairman of the Australian Sports Commission detest one another.

Nobody wins that standoff, but sport suffers.

So it’s worthwhile repeating – fix it.

But I’ve left the most intriguing part ’til last.

John Coates will stand down as AOC president in August 2020.

John Wylie’s appointment as chairman of the Australian Sports Commission ends in September 2020.

Does that suggest Wylie will stand up for the AOC presidency?