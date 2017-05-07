‘Mediocre’ Cats concerned about finals

Ablett drills a long-range stunner from the boundary against his old team

Two weeks of “mediocre” performances has Geelong coach Chris Scott wondering if his team will be playing in September.

The Cats were undefeated going into their match against Collingwood last week but, after successive losses to the Pies and Gold Coast, Scott is already worried about finals.

“Our last two weeks suggest that we’re a mediocre team that are currently scrapping and fighting for wins to try to be able to play in September,” Scott said after his side’s 18.16 (124)-15.9 (99) loss at Metricon Stadium.

Scott says seeing the Gold Coast put well in excess of 100 points on his side showed how strong a competition the AFL is.

“I think there is a general misunderstanding in the footy world about how even the competition is,” he said.

“The results suggest that the AFL is close to where their stated aim is, where people go to the footy and they’re not sure who’ll win.”

Geelong’s midfield duo of Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood played below their usual high standards and never managed to control the game.

Dangerfield managed 29 disposals for the match but, aside from a few minutes in the third quarter, was unable to dictate proceedings against a combative Suns midfield.

Selwood bounced back from a poor performance against Collingwood and started strongly for the Cats.

But an untimely rolled ankle derailed the captain’s charge and he finished with 24 disposals and 12 contested possessions.

Scott understands the concern for the Cats in middle of the ground.

“We were dominated in inside-50s (71-48),” Scott said.

“The way they were able to get the ball, and use the ball out the open side of the ground – their game is really clear.

“They want to use the free space and make the ground big … they were able to play the game on their terms too often.”