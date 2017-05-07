Melbourne Demons vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

Melbourne Demons will be looking to prove that they are a top eight contender when they host the struggling Hawthorn Hawks at MCG on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 3:20pm AEST.

The Demons have been hot and cold so far this season with suspensions, injuries and personal issues stopping the Dees from playing their best 22 each week.

Melbourne have had some great games, including winning against the Saints in Round 1 by 5 goals.

But they have also had some losses which would disappoint them. The Dees were inaccurate in Round 3 against the Cats which cost them the game as well as being in winning positions against the Dockers and the Tigers but not being able to finish the game off.

We all thought the Hawks had found some of their hunger and class against the Eagles a fortnight ago where they won by 51 points, oh how wrong we were.

Last week the Hawks were flogged by the Saints in a performance which was disgraceful. This terrible form has more to do than just losing Mitchell and Lewis. They need to find at least a little bit of form and put in a respectful performance against the Dees.

The Dees broke their 13-game losing streak against the Hawks in Round 20 last year when they came from behind to beat the Hawks by 29 points. The Dees will be looking to build a streak of wins against the Hawks going into the future.

The key matchup of this game will be between Jesse Hogan and James Frawley. Hogan will be looking to have a consistent run of games after having an interrupted start to the season through suspension and personal issues. Frawley will need to do a great job on Hogan for the Hawks to have any chance of winning.

Prediction

Melbourne will be too strong in all areas of the ground and get a comfortable victory over a struggling Hawthorn side.

Melbourne by 43 points

