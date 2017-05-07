Ninkovic will ‘probably stay’ at Sydney FC

The moment Sydney FC completed the most remarkable season

It seemingly couldn’t get any better for Sydney FC.

But minutes after the Sky Blues were crowned A-League champions it did, with news the driving force behind their record-breaking season plans to stick around for another.

Johnny Warren Medal winner Milos Ninkovic has been on the fence about his playing future for months, despite the club’s best efforts to keep their star Serbian playmaker.

Recently, Sydney have become quietly confident about retaining the 32-year-old on what would certainly have to be a marquee contract given his stellar season.

And on Sunday he gave fans more reason to hope.

“I like this club too much,” Ninkovic told Fox Sports.

“And I would like to see this team in the (Asian) Champions League next year.

“I like these guys, I like the fans.

“I can’t promise you anything but probably I will stay.”

Fittingly, Ninkovic took the winning penalty at Allianz Stadium after Marco Rojas had his spot-kick saved by Danny Vukovic.

“When I played for Red Star (Belgrade) I missed a penalty and before that I never missed a penalty,” Ninkovic said.

“But this time I scored.

“It was a very, very tough game, especially extra-time.

“In the first 20 minutes I get sloppy, then Berisha scored a wonderful goal.

“You never know who is going to win a penalty shootout but we won and I am really happy.”