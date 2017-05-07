No regrets after leaving Storm: Koroibete

Waratahs' insipid first half summed up in one moment

Code-hopping winger Marika Koroibete insists he has no regrets about switching to rugby union despite being in unfamiliar territory as part of a losing side this season.

Koroibete left the high-flying Melbourne Storm, who lead the NRL ladder, to join the Melbourne Rebels, who have only managed one win for the year and are at the bottom of the Super Rugby standings.

With the Rebels and Storm sharing AAMI Park headquarters Koroibete regularly runs into his old teammates.

“They’ve been tremendous this year and I’m proud of them as it’s a great club,” he said.

“But I’ve got no regrets.”

Koroibete hoped that despite the Rebels’ lowly status he could still win his first Wallabies cap for Australia’s first Test of the year next month against Fiji.

“I’ve got a couple more games left to prove myself so hopefully I will get picked by Australia,” he said.

The undermanned Rebels tasted another heavy defeat, only managing one try as they went down 47-10 to the Lions at AAMI Park.

Koroibete was strong in defence, producing another impressive game as he ran the second-most metres for his side.

Rebels coach Tony McGahan said he was happy with the 24-year-old’s progress in his new code.

“From us internally, looking at Marika’s work off the ball and his understanding of the game and getting in good positions, that’s the most pleasing thing for us,” McGahan said.

“We haven’t been able to provide many clean opportunities for him in attack but his work off the ball, those things are getting better and better.”

Koroibete, who has been battling knee and back injuries, says McGahan had asked him to lift his work rate and he was happy to be more involved in the game.

“The injuries affected my fitness and my confidence so hopefully I’ll have no more injuries,” Koroibete said.

“I’m still working hard and trying my best.”

Koroibete said the run of injuries and results had been tough for all the Rebels, not just himself.

“It’s been frustrating for everyone – the coaching staff, the owner and all the boys so we have to stick together on this losing streak,” he said.