Proctor stand downs over drug claim

Declaring himself “extremely embarrassed and sorry”, Kevin Proctor has stood down as co-captain of the Gold Coast Titans following an allegation that he took an illicit drug.

Proctor issued a statement on Sunday saying he had been too drunk to recall exactly what happened at a Canberra nightclub early on Saturday.

“Although I can’t remember exactly what happened, I don’t deny it,” Proctor said.

The incident came hours after Proctor played in New Zealand’s heavy Test loss to Australia in Canberra on Friday night.

“I am devastated by the whole thing and can’t apologise enough to my Kiwi team mates, the NRL, the Titans, and all fans of the game,” said Proctor.

“I’ve never been in this sort of trouble in my career, I have never failed a drug test, and I’m so sorry I’ve let everyone down by losing control of my personal decisions by drinking too much alcohol.

“I have a wife and young family, and taking drugs is not something I support or encourage because I am very aware of the damage it can do.

“I accept that there will be further punishment from my club and the NRL, and I just want to put this all behind me as quickly as possible and prove I can make it up to everyone.”