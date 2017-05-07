Rogic starts as Celtic extend unbeaten run

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic was given a rare start and Patrick Roberts scored twice as champions Celtic preserved their unbeaten domestic run with a commanding 4-1 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone.

Rogic, continuing his comeback from ankle surgery, didn’t take long to trouble Saints keeper Zander Clark. He had a powerful left-foot strike from 25 yards saved inside the first minute before forcing more heroics from Clark shortly after.

The 20-year-old Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, fired Celtic in front two minutes into the second half from 25 yards, although Saints were level soon after thanks to Steven MacLean.

Celtic quickly regained the advantage, though, with a header from Dedryck Boyata and Roberts snatched his second from close range after 62 minutes.

Substitute Callum McGregor – who came on for Rogic with 20 minutes to play – took less than one to round off the scoring with his third goal in three weeks. Brendan Rodgers’ side extended their unbeaten run since the start of this season to 43 domestic games, 35 of them in the league.

“It was a really exciting performance for the supporters and a joy to watch the team play to that level,” Rodgers said.

“We were very good for the first 35 minutes without getting the goal, but we started the second half really well, and just switched off for some reason to concede the goal.

“But our response was spectacular. We scored four goals, and maybe could have finished with six or seven if we had been more clinical.”

At the opposite end of the table, Inverness staved off relegation for at least another week with a 2-1 win over Hamilton.

Brad McKay turned in his first goal for the club to give Caley Thistle a 10th-minute lead and a Greg Tansey penalty doubled the advantage after 36 minutes.

Danny Redmond’s reply for Hamilton with the final kick of the match proved too little too late, with the win leaving Inverness four points adrift of Motherwell, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Ross County.

Marcus Haber handed Dundee another precious victory as the Dark Blues continued their revival under Neil McCann with a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock.