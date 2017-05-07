Sydney Swans vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

Ablett drills a long-range stunner from the boundary against his old team

The Sydney Swans must surely be due to get their first win of the 2017 AFL Season when they host the Brisbane Lions at the SCG on Sunday of Round 7. Right? Right?

“There’s no way we could lose to Port Adelaide at home in Round 1,” said the city of Sydney collectively about six weeks ago. “No way. Absolutely no way. This a slam dunk. One hand on the premiership cup.”

But they did.

“Okay, the first two weeks didn’t go as planned, but Collingwood at home? That’s one in the bag. I mean, who could possibly kick a match-winning goal late in the piece from the boundary to put them up by a point – Will Hoskin-Elliott? I’d like to see that!”

But he did.

“Okay. Okay. We’re 0-5. But West Coast and GWS are both good teams. We’re past the early season jitters now. And Carlton? I mean, sure, it’s at the MCG, but it’s Carlton. That’s like playing early-season GWS – they have half the same players! Absolutely guaranteed. Bet the farm on it.”

And yet here we are. 0-6.

It’s all on the line for the Swans this week – granted, finals is pretty much already gone, but if this team is going to have any self-respect when it wakes up on Monday morning, a home win against Brisbane has to be gotten.

It’s even been made a little easier for them – Dayne Beams is absent this week and next due to a quad injury, robbing the Lions of one of their key drivers through the middle of the ground.

Prediction

The Lions pushed Sydney pretty close in this match last year, ultimately only losing by three points, and that was a much worse Brisbane side against a much better Swans side than we’ll see today – of course, it did happen to be at the Gabba. But surely Sydney can’t go 0-7.

Surely. Right?

Sydney Swans by 36 points.

