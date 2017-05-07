 

Sydney Swans vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 , , , ,

34 Have your say

    More Videos More AFL Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Sydney Swans vs. Brisbane Lions
    SCG
    AFL Home and Away May 7, 2017
    Q2 - 15:00 - Sydney Swans 61, Brisbane Lions 19
    Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q17547   2012
    Q29761   3119

    The Sydney Swans must surely be due to get their first win of the 2017 AFL Season when they host the Brisbane Lions at the SCG on Sunday of Round 7. Right? Right? Join The Roar for live scores and a blog fo the match, starting from 1:10pm AEST.

    “There’s no way we could lose to Port Adelaide at home in Round 1,” said the city of Sydney collectively about six weeks ago. “No way. Absolutely no way. This a slam dunk. One hand on the premiership cup.”

    But they did.

    “Okay, the first two weeks didn’t go as planned, but Collingwood at home? That’s one in the bag. I mean, who could possibly kick a match-winning goal late in the piece from the boundary to put them up by a point – Will Hoskin-Elliott? I’d like to see that!”

    But he did.

    “Okay. Okay. We’re 0-5. But West Coast and GWS are both good teams. We’re past the early season jitters now. And Carlton? I mean, sure, it’s at the MCG, but it’s Carlton. That’s like playing early-season GWS – they have half the same players! Absolutely guaranteed. Bet the farm on it.”

    And yet here we are. 0-6.

    It’s all on the line for the Swans this week – granted, finals is pretty much already gone, but if this team is going to have any self-respect when it wakes up on Monday morning, a home win against Brisbane has to be gotten.

    It’s even been made a little easier for them – Dayne Beams is absent this week and next due to a quad injury, robbing the Lions of one of their key drivers through the middle of the ground.

    Prediction
    The Lions pushed Sydney pretty close in this match last year, ultimately only losing by three points, and that was a much worse Brisbane side against a much better Swans side than we’ll see today – of course, it did happen to be at the Gabba. But surely Sydney can’t go 0-7.

    Surely. Right?

    Sydney Swans by 36 points.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog fo the match, starting from 1:10pm AEST.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    1' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    4' BEHIND - Rushed (Sydney Swans)
    6' GOAL - Dean Towers (Sydney Swans)
    10' BEHIND - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    14' GOAL - Will Hayward (Sydney Swans)
    16' GOAL - Ryan Lester (Brisbane Lions)
    18' BEHIND - Will Hayward (Sydney Swans)
    19' BEHIND - Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)
    21' GOAL - Josh P. Kennedy (Sydney Swans)
    23' GOAL - Isaac Heeney (Sydney Swans)
    26' GOAL - Callum Sinclair (Sydney Swans)
    27' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    29' BEHIND - Sam Reid (Sydney Swans)
    31' GOAL - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    Quarter 2
    3' BEHIND - Rushed (Sydney Swans)
    4' GOAL - Harry Cunningham (Sydney Swans)
    7' GOAL - Harry Cunningham (Sydney Swans)
    10' GOAL - Michael Close (Brisbane Lions)
    14' BEHIND - Tom Rockliff (Brisbane Lions)
    16' BEHIND - Will Hayward (Sydney Swans)

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.