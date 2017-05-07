West Ham derail Tottenham’s title charge

West Ham have dealt a killer blow to Spurs’s title challenge as the Hammers beat tottenham 1-0.

A Manuel Lanzini strike on 65 minutes was enough to see off Spurs in the London derby. The result ends Spurs’s excellent run which has seen them win their last nine games in the EPL.

The biggest winners on the night will be Chelsea, who can clinch the title before Tottenham play their next game. The Gap currently stands at four points , but Chelsea can extend their lead back to seven points with a win against Middlesbrough on Monday.

West ham started brightly, but couldn’t convert their early chances. Lanzini was instrumental all game and had a chance after 20 minutes. When Mark Noble played in Lazini for a one on one with the goalkeeper, the goal was only prevented when Lloris came out of is goal to close down the angle and make the save.

Spurs responded two minutes later when Harry Kane’s long-range shot was saved by Adrián then somehow the ball came back to Kane, but he couldn’t convert the rebound. Spurs dominated the ball, but couldn’t create any real clear cut chances in the latter stages of the first half.

Early in the second half West Ham broke down the wing with Sam Byram, who cut the ball back to Ayew. But he fired his shot over the bar from just outside the box.

Then on the 56th minute Eriksen had a chance to play Kane through on goal but an excellent interception by Jose Contended Spurs attack.

Ten minutes later West Ham managed to get the crucial goal. Byram once again delivered an excellent ball in to Spurs’s box. The Spurs defence didn’t clear the ball and it fell to Lanzini unmarked on the six yard box,he spun and blasted the ball past Lloris.

On the 75th minute, great play between Alli and Jansen who played a one-two. Then Alli rolled the ball across the face of the goal, but no Spurs player was there to blast the ball in to an empty net.

West Ham had a chance to double their lead late in the match. When Calleri tackled Toby Alderweireld inside the Spurs box, but Lloris pulled off a fantastic save to keep Spurs in this match. It didn’t matter as West Ham’s defence was brilliant and they managed to stop Spurs from scoring