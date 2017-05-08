AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 7

Langford runs into trouble, then gets out of it in the best way possible

AFL round seven: Where the rules are made up and the points don’t matter. Seriously though, what the hell just happened?



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

Looked like the Crows got ahead of themselves and ran into the perfect storm of a red-hot North and a stiff breeze. One thrashing isn’t enough to undo the good work they did in the first six rounds.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 2

A top-four team lost a game on the road against a top-eight team. It happens.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 5

Have rediscovered their clearance and contested-possession mojo, but for the fifth time in seven games fell behind by at least 20 points. This is a flawed team – maybe they all are.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 4

It’s hard to give them the benefit of the doubt, but if you treat their loss to the Hawks as a just a bad week, then the Eagles are ticking along pretty nicely. Beating Port at Adelaide Oval is a very solid win.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 7

Port had 71 more disposals, nine more clearances, four more tackles, 21 more marks and 29 more inside-50s than West Coast. How did they lose?



Last week: 5

Ladder: 3

There’s no shame in losing to the Suns on the Gold Coast, but something’s not quite right here.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 8

That was a mature performance on Friday night. The Saints controlled the midfield against one of the best in the business and eventually wore the Giants down.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 6

Played a good game against a good team and came up just short. Back-to-back losses are nothing to panic about, but they’ll want to take care of business against Fremantle before they head north to face GWS.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 10

You couldn’t be a Melbourne supporter, you just couldn’t.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 14

They were better than a 0-5 team and they’re better than a 2-5 team. Adelaide might have been off their game, but the Roos took them apart from the start and pulled away in the second half. They were great. There’s stuff all between North and the next seven teams.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 9

They’re now 4-3 with a percentage of 83.6. I think the percentage is more reflective of what they are than the win-loss record.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 11

The scoreboard didn’t really reflect the Suns’ dominance of the Cats. They’ll head to China with a fair bit of confidence.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 13

They’ve now won games against Collingwood, Sydney and Essendon. They’re not good, but they’re not to be taken lightly, especially by middling teams.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 12

Home field might have been the difference between them and the Dockers, though it probably shouldn’t be worth six goals. Joe Daniher has the fifth most scoring shots this season.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 15

A week is a long time in football.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 16

They’ve now knocked off two teams in the finals mix… and been belted by a couple of teams who aren’t. They won’t play finals, but there are plenty of teams they won’t fear.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

They won, but it was at home against the worst team in the comp and the four teams who were above them last week won as well – what the hell do you want from me?



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

At least put up a bit of a fight after quarter-time, but they’re the worst team in the league.