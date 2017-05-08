Arsenal vs Manchester United: Premier League live scores, blog

This historical fixture which normally produces fireworks is a huge game for both sides. Arsenal face Manchester United knowing they can’t afford another slip-up if they are to clinch a Champions League spot. United can’t afford to take their eye off the EPL if they want a backup plan to win the Europa League. You can follow all the action, live scores and the blog on The Roar from 1am (AEST).

Arsenal go into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat in the North London derby. The Gunners need to get back to winning ways if they have any real chance of reaching fourth place.

The Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, says only a win will do: “Manchester United are a big club and a big rival over the years, what is important is to have the chance to achieve our target. We have no choice, we have to beat them.”

The Gunners were in good form going into the game against Spurs last weekend, winning three games in a row including an impress victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal.

Manchester United’s attention seems to be focused on winning the Europa League, however achieving fourth place will take the pressure of United.

However, the Red Devils’ chances against Arsenal will be made more difficult with the recent injuries they gave picked up in defense and midfield, which has left United’s squad depleted.

Jose Mourinho has warned he may make up to seven changes for the game. “The players that are with lots of minutes because we played nine matches in April and this one, so 10 matches in four-and-a-half weeks. The players that are in accumulation, they are not going to play at the weekend,” said Mourinho.

Facts and Stats

It’s the 50th EPL meeting between Arsenal and Manchester United. Arsenal have won 12, United 22, and there’s been 15 draws.

Arsenal have only lost one of their last 15 Premier League home games (W11, D3). Their last home defeat was against Watford in January.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 25 games, however United have had a problem with drawing games this season, 12 draws in the last 25 games.

Prediction

I think Arsenal will be too strong for Manchester United. Arsene Wenger needs a win to keep their Champions league qualification dream alive, and to keep the fans on side. While Manchester United seem to be focusing on the Europa League, and I expect Jose Mourinho to make plenty of changes ahead of this match.

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

