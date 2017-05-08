“Sydney was a bit more lucky”: Berisha bemoans Victory’s misfortune after grand final loss

By Ben McKay , 8 May 2017 Ben McKay is a Roar Guru

Melbourne Victory’s record-breaking goalscorer Besart Berisha believes his side were only short of luck in their quest to be A-League champions.

Victory tasted defeat in Sunday’s A-League grand final after a strong performance against Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium.

Berisha opened the scoring on 20 minutes, before the Sky Blues forced extra time and penalties from Rhyan Grant’s scrambled equaliser.

Marco Rojas had his spot kick saved by Sydney goalkeeper Danny Vukovic and skipper Carl Valeri hit the crossbar as Sydney FC claimed the premiership-championship double in a dramatic penalty shootout.

It was a humbling experience for Victory, which was so close to a fourth title, but Berisha said he felt only pride for his teammates.

“The way we approached this game, the way we trained and our mentality coming into the game … I cannot criticise nothing,” Berisha said.

“We’ve been really brave and I’m proud of the way everybody played today.”

Berisha suggested that winning a penalty shootout is basically down to luck and on Sunday the Victory didn’t really have much of that.

“Penalties are a lucky thing,” he said.

“It’s very hard and difficult especially when you play away (as) all the supporters boo you.

“You have to be a bit lucky. Sydney was a bit more lucky in penalties and they won.”

In scoring his opener, Berisha took his season tally to 21, equalling his best A-League haul in a single campaign.

It was also his record-setting seventh straight goal in a finals match.

Berisha has scored in every final he’s played for Victory and also scored in both matches of Brisbane’s successful 2014 finals campaign.

He also scored a double in the Roar’s 2012 grand final win over Perth Glory.

“I’m happy I can always help the team. It’s my job as a striker to score goals,” he said.

“In these games, these important moments I need to be there for my club.”

The 31-year-old said he was preparing to take the next penalty in the shootout but had no criticism for Valeri or Rojas.

“This is what we (planned) a long time ago. We wanted to line up like this,” he said.

“They missed one. What are you going to do?

“I’ve missed so many penalties in my career.”