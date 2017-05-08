Cameron McInnes puts his hand up for Origin after City-Country performance

Cameron McInnes wanted to show City Origin officials he belonged in a representative camp last week.

And after six days with the team and one stellar performance for the victors, there’s little doubt he did just that.

McInnes looked dangerous in everything he did for City out of dummy-half on Sunday afternoon in Mudgee – breaking the line once in his team’s 20-10 win over Country.

And he did it from the start of the week, making an impression on City coach Brad Fittler.

When asked before the match who had impressed him most, Fittler singled out the St George Illawarra hooker.

“Cameron McInnes has been strong,” Fittler told AAP.

“He’ll put pressure on for Origin.”

It’s something the 23-year-old said he had wanted to do from the moment he was selected.

“Obviously I was trying to make a good impression but I just wanted to do my job as well,” McInnes said.

“In footy you’re always looking to impress. Whether it’s club land or when you come to rep sides.”

“I pride myself on trying to do the right things on and off the field.”

McInnes has been one of the Dragons’ best since moving to St George Illawarra from South Sydney over the off-season.

He has already had his name thrown around as a potential Origin bolter, after setting up four tries and three line breaks this season for the 6-3 Dragons.

In comparison, he didn’t have assists in either of those columns in the past two years.

And while he admits he still has things he needs to work on before he becomes an Origin player, he is closer to the mark after walking away from the City camp a better player than the one who entered it.

“It’s a good eye-opener to see the level of footy you need to be playing at,” he said.

“Obviously getting around different players from different clubs you learn a lot.

“You don’t have that many sessions together, but when you do train there is an expectation that everything is sharp.

“I’ve learnt a lot this week I can take back to my club with certain guys’ professionalism and footy stuff as well.”

Meanwhile, a frank McInnes said he never doubted he could reach the levels he has so far in 2017, despite being dropped to reserve grade last season at the club he captained in under-20s, before Robbie Farah’s arrival prompted his departure.

“I always believed that I could play better footy than I was playing at Souths,” he said.

“That’s on me having a more mature mindset and relaxing a bit more.

“I definitely think I’ve improved as a player but I’m not shocked by anything but I’m definitely happy with where I’m going.”