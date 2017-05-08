Star forwards coming under the MRP microscope

By Jason Phelan , 8 May 2017 Jason Phelan is a Roar Guru

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin will come under scrutiny by the AFL match review panel after his fiery altercation with Brisbane’s Nick Robertson.

The pair locked horns in an off-the-ball incident late in the third quarter of Sunday’s clash at the SCG with both appearing to land blows to the head while holding each other’s jumpers.

The nearest umpire awarded Franklin a free-kick but behind-the-goal vision shows it was the Sydney forward who escalated the incident before Robertson retaliated.

Franklin kicked the sixth of his eight goals from the free-kick in a stunning performance that inspired the Swans’ first win of the season.

North Melbourne forward Jarrad Waite will also come under scrutiny after Adelaide’s Tom Lynch was left concussed in a driving tackle in the second quarter at Bellerive Oval.

Lynch didn’t return for the second half of the match, won by North by 59 points.

St Kilda’s Koby Stevens left Greater Western Sydney opponent Nathan Wilson dazed in a tackle during the Saints’ win on Friday night.

St Kilda forward Paddy McCartin was also reported while playing in the VFL.