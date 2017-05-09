Venue for Perth Ashes Test still unknown

The Ashes build-up has started in earnest but construction work in Perth is yet to finish, with Cricket Australia still mulling the venue for this summer’s third Test.

The third match in the five-Test series between Australia and England will be in Perth but the venue is yet to be finalised.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland remains upbeat it will be the first major event at Perth’s new 60,000-capacity stadium. A conflicting report claimed last month the WACA will host the much-anticipated contest because the $1.2 billion ground at Burswood will not be ready in time.

Sutherland is heading to Perth this week for further talks with stadium officials and the state government. A final call is likely to be made later this month.

“The completion dates for the stadium actually work pretty well for us,” Sutherland said in Melbourne on Monday, when tickets for the other four Ashes Tests went on sale to the public.

“But … there’s little room for things to go wrong in terms of teething problems that are in some ways perhaps inevitable.

“We’re really optimistic and positive about the way in which the event could be staged in the new stadium … we’re looking towards the end of this month to make a decision.”

CA could host the Test at the new venue even if grandstands are yet to be fully completed. That was the case during the 2013 Ashes Test at the redeveloped Adelaide Oval.

Australia and England will square off in an ODI at Edgbaston during next month’s Champions Trophy. The Ashes is already at the back of many players’ minds.

“Both teams have got a fair amount of cricket between the Champions Trophy and the Ashes but it’s always important to beat the Poms,” Mitchell Starc recently told cricket.com.au

“Hopefully we can create a bit of doubt or open up a few old wounds; or find a few extra weaknesses heading into the summer back here.”

Joe Root, who will lead England following captain Alastair Cook’s resignation, joked vice-captain Ben Stokes would be on a reconnaissance mission during the Indian Premier League. Stokes is playing under Steve Smith at Rising Pune Supergiant.

“The one thing Stokesy can do for us is make sure he finds a little weakness in Steve Smith’s armoury,” Root said.

“If he can.”

Meanwhile, Sutherland confirmed Australia were set to travel to Bangladesh for a two-Test tour later this year.

“There’s still some things we need to work through, just to lock down on security but … we’re confident the tour will take place,” he said.