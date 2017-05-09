Gatland’s tough words hide an internal longing

As the ultimate series looms, Warren Gatland shows his flaws.

The task is huge. Only once have the Lions won a series in New Zealand. The All Blacks have not lost a home Test since 2009.

They have not lost at Eden Park since 1994. Two of the Tests will be played at the Eden Park cauldron. Eden Park is often referred to as the spiritual home for the All Blacks. It’s the main reason I remain guarded about a new venue on the waterfront in Auckland.

I would like to think the All Blacks will have their say in this matter, and they will play in Auckland at the ground they choose.

Steve Hansen said this about Warren Gatland, and the conservative game plan he always adheres to.

“I’ve never seen him do anything else other than that. I guess we need to be prepared for what we normally get and prepare for something different as well … he’s done most of his coaching up north and has a particular style he likes which works for him up there using big ball carriers up front, big mid-fielders to carry.”

As an All Black coach, it’s nice to know what’s coming. The Rugby World Cup final 2015 had a similar theme. The All Blacks knew what to expect. They were open to some changes but they never really came. The same format was applied by Michael Cheika. The Pooper twist was played yet again.

The All Blacks were prepared for this, and then the All Blacks played a different structure from their previous matches. What came at Australia was a new wave. Australia hurried and scampered to try and contain the new rhythm. What came at them was different to what they were expecting, and it showed. Australia’s game became reactive and they were in survival mode.

What strikes me about Warren Gatland is a mindset that’s not quite in the zone. He also has a captain who normally would struggle to make the starting line-up. But a mindset that is off slightly will make these calls.

Warren Gatland has inspirations to be an All Black coach. He also wanted to be the Chiefs head coach and was offered the position after the Rugby World Cup 2011. He was offered less than what he earned when he coached Waikato. He said it wasn’t about the money, and if they offered him an extra $15,000 he would have signed. New Zealand rugby didn’t budge. Interesting.

All this makes it intriguing. He could never quite nail a Super coach role and he now returns with a desire to be an All Black coach. I just wonder if his focus is where it should be.

Gatland will say it is. I believe unconsciously he’ll be in two minds and that will cause separations in his game and affect his results. I do know Steve Hansen is focused.

He understands simplicity. Gatland has also said regarding his time away in the Northern hemisphere “how far and isolated New Zealand is and from the world stage and you realise that we are quite insignificant in terms of how we affect, the world, the finances, or politics of the world”.

It’s a subtle dig and it shows me his conflict with New Zealand. He loves the country, his birthplace and he’s coming back to try and conquer them, and perhaps show them how right he is. It’s like a feigned type of justice that he pursues.

I know he has a mainstream goal but this nagging underlying attitude will haunt him, even if it is unconscious. The Northern hemisphere gave him so much that little New Zealand refused to offer and now he goes back to where his heart wants to be. I would call it mixed emotions, and some baggage and that is why I believe Steve Hansen will be more focused.

Gatland also said this about the haka “The best person I ever saw who rose to the challenge was Lawrence Dallaglio. The bigger the occasion, the more he was ‘bring it on’ you are facing the haka, looking into someone’s eye and saying, ‘bring it on’

Those words show me a weakness in Gatland. He’s looking for a fight. He’s saying ‘bring it on.’ There are enough challenges ahead without stirring the energy and making it more potent. I’m sure Gatland thinks he’s doing it correctly and to fight is the honorable thing.

Instead, he could be at one with the challenge, and be with his own power and express that, and be free mentally. It’s a subtle change but it makes a big difference.

The Lions are showing cracks.