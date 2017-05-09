BREAKING: Kieran Foran makes a big call on his Warriors future

Kieran Foran will leave the Warriors at the end of the 2017 season in order to be closer to his two children in Sydney.

Foran’s career has been a tumultuous one in recent years, with the star playmaker walking away from the Parramatta Eels midway through last year in order to deal with some personal issues before returning to the NRL with the Warriors in 2017.

However, his tenure with the New Zealand-based club will be limited to just the single season, with Foran saying family was the main reason behind his decision to return to Sydney.

“It has been an incredibly tough decision to make but it has reached the point where I had to make a call and I’ve done that today,” said the 26-year-old.

“I love it so much here at this club and I have so many people to thank for helping me to get my life and my football career back on track.

“I really wanted to find a way of staying and spending more time here because it’s so good being around the boys and the people here. Every day I have a smile on my face when I come to training.

“But, in the end, it came down to my kids and what’s best for them. I need to be back in Sydney to be closer to them.”

It is not yet known which club Foran will suit up for in 2018, but the Canterbury Bulldogs are believed to be in the driver’s seat to capture the New Zealand international’s prized signature.

However, while Foran will need to sort out which club he’ll be playing for next year for sooner rather than later, he said guiding the Warriors to a strong finish to the 2017 season remains a priority.

“Before I do there’s plenty to do here. I want to finish here as well as I possibly can. We can do something this year and I want to play my part in that.”

Warriors CEO Jim Doyle said that, while Foran’s departure was disappointing, the club was aware of the possibility since signing the star playmaker.

“Of course, we would have liked Kieran to stay longer and we looked at ways of making that possible,” Doyle said.

“I know how much he likes it here and how much he wanted to extend his time but his kids’ welfare is paramount. We support him in what he has decided to do and wish him all the best.

“For us, it has been great to see how far he has come getting his life back in order and now being in a position to be able to help the team on the field. He wants to finish the season strongly.

“While we were hoping Kieran would stay we also knew there was a chance he would return to Sydney so we considered that in our planning.”