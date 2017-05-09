Ninkovic makes a call on Sydney FC future

Milos Ninkovic is an A-League marquee player after Sydney FC rewarded their star player with a one-year contract extension outside the salary cap.

As expected, the club confirmed the Serbian 32-year-old will see out a third season in sky blue two days after sealing their premiership-championship double.

His wage will swell considerably in the second marquee slot, likely alongside Brazilian striker Bobo, leaving Filip Holosko’s future up in the air.

Ninkovic flourished in his second season and played a huge hand in propelling Sydney to a historic campaign flush with competition records.

“Milos has proven to be a class above this season and his understanding with the rest of our strike force will only continue to flourish,” coach Graham Arnold said.

“It is a huge tribute to Sydney FC, our staff and the culture we have at the club, that after such a fabulous season, he has agreed to come back for another year.”

Ninkovic, who scored the title-winning penalty in Sunday’s grand final against Melbourne Victory, will head home to Serbia this week before returning to Sydney for pre-season training in July.

“I love this club, this city, my teammates and our wonderful members,” Ninkovic said.

“This season has been the most special of my career and long may it continue.

“We have a fantastic squad and we want to stay together and continue to create history.”