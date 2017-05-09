NSWRL announce junior teams for interstate clashes

By Sean Teuma , 9 May 2017 Sean Teuma is a Roar Guru

Junior rugby league in full flight - the best of the grassroots. Image: Sean Teuma

New South Wales have announced the squads for the junior interstate matches to be played against Queensland.

The under 18s match will be played on 21 June before the second Origin match at ANZ Stadium.

It’s no surprise to see both Parramatta and Cronulla well represented after their exciting clash in the SG Ball grand final on the weekend, with eight and five players respectively.

Balmain, Brisbane, Canberra, Canterbury, Central Coast, Illawarra, Newcastle, Penrith, Sydney and South Sydney are all represented in the 29-man squad.

The 17 players to run out on the night will be announced on June 10.

Noel Akafolau (Parramatta Eels)

Mathew Croker (Newcastle Knights)

Joshua Curran (Sydney Roosters)

Bailey Dickenson (Illawarra Steelers)

Daniel Fifita (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Harry Fitzhugh (Brisbane Broncos)

John Fonua (Parramatta Eels)

Dwayne Fuimaono (Sydney Roosters)

Valance Harris (Parramatta Eels)

Jake Hazard (Sydney Roosters)

Jake Kambos (Sydney Roosters)

Oregon Kaufusi (Parramatta Eels)

Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

Elih Jackson (Central Coast Roosters)

Zac Lomax (Illawarra Steelers)

Daine Laurie (Penrith Panthers)

Luke Metcalf (Cronulla Sharks)

John Paul Nohra (Parramatta Eels)

Ethan Parry (Parramatta Eels)

James Roumanos (Cronulla Sharks)

Jaeman Salmon (Cronulla Sharks)

Kyle Schneider (Parramatta Eels)

Alex Seyfarth (Balmain Tigers)

Tyson Simpson (Illawarra Steelers)

Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)

Filia Utoikumanu (Parramatta Eels)

Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Bronson Xerri (Cronulla Sharks)

Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks)

The under 16s match will serve as a curtain raiser for the third State of Origin, held on 12 July at Suncorp Stadium.

Image: Sean Teuma

After winning a thrilling extra-time grand final in the Harold Matthews competition, Newcastle are the most represented team with seven players.

Runners-up Manly have six players in the squad, as do the Illawarra Steelers. Paramatta (four), Cronulla (three), Canterbury (one) and Sydney (one) round out the 28-man squad.

The final team will be announced on July 1.

Patrick Achurch (Newcastle Knights)

Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Max Buderus (Newcastle Knights)

Harry Croker (Newcastle Knights)

Kobe Davies (Newcastle Knights)

Thomas Demeio (Cronulla Sharks)

Blake Dowel (Illawarra Steelers)

Jed Edwards (Parramatta Eels)

Mathew Feagai (Illawarra Steelers)

Max Feagai (Illawarra Steelers)

Tyler Field (Parramatta Eels)

Filimaua Filimaua-Tau (Manly Sea Eagles)

David Hollis (Parramatta Eels)

Albert Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)

Sam Hughes (Parramatta Eels)

Cooper Jenkins (Newcastle Knights)

Douglas Levi (Cronulla Sharks)

Connor Muhleisen (Illawarra Steelers)

Jaron Purcell (Newcastle Knights)

Kobe Rugless (Sydney Roosters)

Aaron Schoupp (Illawarra Steelers)

Josh Schuster (Manly Sea Eagles)

Damon Smith (Cronulla Sharks)

Jackson Topine (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Ben Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Alec Tuitavake (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jack Walsh (Illawarra Steelers)

Kaeo Weekes (Manly Sea Eagles)