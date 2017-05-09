Top eight all set – with one possible exception

The scorelines and the margins and the fact that 60 per cent of The Roar‘s tipping panel picked perfect rounds tells us it was a pretty predictable Round 11. And even those of us unfortunate enough to get a tip wrong will concede it wasn’t that surprising.
When seven of the eight games featured teams with a distinct table position advantage over their opponents, it wasn’t difficult to see it coming. And the point here is that over the remaining six rounds between now and the finals, we’re going to see more of these predictable rounds.
The reason for this is simple: the top eight is set already.
As it stands after the completion of Round 11, there’s now a two-win and eight-point gap between the top eight sides and Blues and Jaguares, the next best sides trailing.
And yes, by ‘top eight’ I mean the eight teams in playoff positions. Regardless of your thoughts on the conference system, no amount of debate is going to change the format this season.
The four conference winners and four wildcard qualifiers will take part in the playoffs, and for the purpose of this exercise will be referred to as the top eight. And they’ve opened up a gap. There is, of course, one exception to this, but I’ll come back to the Australian conference shortly.
In New Zealand, the Crusaders, Chiefs and Hurricanes standout as genuine contenders for the title.
The Crusaders remain unbeaten, and if they haven’t lost a game by now, it makes you wonder if they’ll drop one at all. The Chiefs and Hurricanes are probably one step behind them, but that probably won’t matter in the grand scheme of things, because if we’ve learnt one thing about the New Zealand sides over the last few seasons it’s that they can beat anyone, anywhere, including themselves.
The Highlanders are currently very up and down, but have two distinct advantages over the Blues – two wins and six points.
The wins part of the equation is particularly important, because if the Blues managed to close the points gap, the number of wins is the first step in the tie-breaking process. The Blues don’t have a bad run home, but neither do the Highlanders, and neither side has to worry about being overtaken by the next-best Australian side, with the Waratahs three wins behind the Blues.
In Africa 1, the Stormers, despite four straight losses, sit three wins and 12 points clear of the Bulls, who, frankly, wouldn’t look out of place in the Australian conference. The Stormers have a good run home, too, and will quite likely finish the season further ahead again.
The Lions are ten points clear of the Sharks in Africa 2, and to me, loom as the only team capable of beating one of the New Zealand sides in the final. They’re playing better than they were this time last year and have shown this campaign that winning away from home is something they’ve very capable of.
They’re aided by both a good run home and the very patchy form of the Sharks, and if the Crusaders’ unbeaten run does come to an end, you couldn’t rule out the prospect of the Lions finishing on top overall. They’re capable of winning a final in New Zealand this season, but if they earn an Ellis Park final, they’ll really take some beating.
The Sharks, for all their faults and patchy form, remain two wins clear of the Jaguares; their only mathematical challenger for the one African wildcard spot.
And that brings us to Australia.
Current form suggests that the conference winner is going to be the least worst of the five teams. I said last week that it comes down to the Waratahs or the Brumbies, and nothing over the weekend has changed my mind.
And that’s not because the Waratahs were great; they were far from it. But the Reds could only run with the Chiefs for about 35 minutes, the Force were as mediocre as all of the Sharks bar Curwin Bosch, and the Rebels never looked like troubling the Lions.
The Waratahs would need to win every game from here. The Brumbies need to do the same to have any hope of being competitive in the playoffs, but the Waratahs’ results will determine whether the Brumbies need to win every game to top the conference.
The teams are equal on wins, but the Brumbies hold a significantly better for-and-against record (which is the second tie-breaker step), and the current four-point advantage might just be enough to carry them all the way through to the playoffs.
May 9th 2017 @ 4:32am
Luke Ringland said | May 9th 2017 @ 4:32am | ! Report
Agree. No matter what they do from here, I think the Waratahs are a win short of catching the Brumbies, but it’s for sure still a possibility, given that Brumbies results can in no way be taken for granted. What a sad story that is.
I think much about the Waratahs comes down to the Foley injury at the start of the season. This is not to say that this SHOULD be a good excuse — a professional outfit with adequate depth and preparation should not fall to shambles with the loss of one player, even a key player — but with everything happening in Australian rugby right now, you can almost understand why a lack of momentum and confidence like that could be so devastating.
May 9th 2017 @ 4:43am
biltongbek said | May 9th 2017 @ 4:43am | ! Report
The Bulls won’t look out of place in the Aussie conference, 🙂
Sadly apart from the Lions I don’t think there is much difference between the SA teams and Aussie teams.
May 9th 2017 @ 4:55am
DanFan said | May 9th 2017 @ 4:55am | ! Report
The Stormers were looking pretty good before their run against NZ sides, even though they beat the Chiefs at home. Maybe teams who don’t get to play NZ sides have a slight advantage. I’m sure Oz sides would enjoy a season without having to play their trans-Tasman foes.
May 9th 2017 @ 5:15am
biltongbek said | May 9th 2017 @ 5:15am | ! Report
The stormers complained last year they didn’t play the NZ sides, this year they will complain they did.
May 9th 2017 @ 5:17am
Harry Jones said | May 9th 2017 @ 5:17am | ! Report
Hahaha, that’s a good shot, BB, but really, Fleck and his Kiwi coach were REALLLLLY pumped up to play NZ teams and that win over the Chiefs was no joke. Probably the best win over a NZ side by a SA team I’ve seen in a while.
Tour from hell, yes. But good fight at the end, and I think WP is a tough side to beat at home, still.
May 9th 2017 @ 5:19am
biltongbek said | May 9th 2017 @ 5:19am | ! Report
Hi Harry, we have a serious shortage of good coaches in South Africa.
The kiwi’s must be thinking they are co stars in dumb and dumber rugby too.
May 9th 2017 @ 5:22am
Harry Jones said | May 9th 2017 @ 5:22am | ! Report
Yes, it’s coaching and administration where we realllllllllllllllllllllllly suck.
Got plenty of good players, ready to learn, trying to learn.
They go to Europe and become those clubs’ absolute legends.
Here, they just learn to kick chase run over someone and set piece
May 9th 2017 @ 5:14am
Harry Jones said | May 9th 2017 @ 5:14am | ! Report
I wouldn’t count the Stormers out, yet. Back home in Fortress Newlands, and a lot of starting players returning in waves, I think it’ll be a strong run. DdeA, J-L du Plessis, Dan du Plessis, Senatla, Elstadt (missed him), EE, PSDT, and top props…
But for now, I’d agree with your Top 4, and this weekend is probably the derby I am the most wanting to see all season.
Winner is the favourite from then on, with possible exception of Ellis Park 3-5 point edge swinging it to Lions.
May 9th 2017 @ 5:20am
Harry Jones said | May 9th 2017 @ 5:20am | ! Report
Stormers could very well run the table, the rest of the season, if we stay healthy.