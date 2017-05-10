Amor unsure if he wants some more

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Adelaide United coach Gulliermo Amor says he’ll soon decide his future as several players head for the exit door of the A-League club.

Captain Eugene Galekovic made what appeared to be an emotional farewell to Adelaide fans after Tuesday night’s Asian Champions League loss.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Jiangsu Suning and knocked out of the Asian tournament.

Galekovic headlines a list of players expected to depart Adelaide which includes Marcelo Carrusca, Dylan McGowan, Sergio Cirio, Iacopo La Rocca and imports Baba Diawara and Kim Jae-sung.

Some 16 players will fall off-contract ahead of a massive shake-up of United, who finished ninth in the A-League this season and failed to advance out of the Asian group stage.

Amor delivered Adelaide a breakthrough domestic championship last season but the Spaniard remains tight-lipped about his future.

The Barcelona great’s contract expires at the end of the month but he said post-game was not the time to discuss his tenure.

“Here in this moment, no,” Amor said.

“I don’t know if it’s the next hours, the next days, tomorrow, after tomorrow – it’s possible. But now, here, no.”

Galekovic is considering offers from A-League rivals with Adelaide already announcing the signing of his one-time goalkeeping understudy Paul Izzo from Central Coast.

Attacker Cirio is also tipped to sign with the Mariners, brilliant midfielder Carrusca is weighing up offers, while defender McGowan is expected to soon announce his departure for an as-yet unknown overseas club.