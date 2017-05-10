Dockers’ Apeness out for the season

Hawthorn hold on against the Demons in a thriller

The AFL career of Fremantle forward Michael Apeness has hit another major snag after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Apeness injured the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while playing for the Peel Thunder reserves in the WAFL on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who had only just returned from an injury to his left knee, is due to undergo surgery next week.

Apeness also missed most of the 2015 season after injuring the PCL in his left knee.

The key forward has a long history of injuries, with the 22-year-old notching just seven AFL matches since being selected with pick No.17 in the 2013 national draft.

A broken collarbone restricted him to just five games last season.

Luckily for Apeness, he is contracted until the end of 2018, giving him time to recover from his latest setback and prove his worth next year.

At 200cm and 105kg, Apeness was viewed as the long-term replacement for retired forward Matthew Pavlich.

But with Cam McCarthy and Shane Kersten now at the club, Apeness faces a fight to force his way into the forward line mix next year.

Fellow big men Zac Clarke (knee) and Alex Pearce (leg) are sidelined indefinitely.