George Calombaris charged with assault after A-League grand final incident

Police have charged Masterchef judge George Calombaris with assault following video footage which appeared on social media showing him pushing a man after the A-League grand final on Sunday.

Colambaris, who is a passionate Melbourne Victory supporter, was on the pitch following Sydney FC’s penalty shootout win and became involved in an altercation with fans who were shouting at him over issues including the scandal which has seen his company recently underpay some of their staff.

Calombaris eventually left the fans with fellow Masterchef judge Matt Preston after talking to police officers at the ground.

New South Wales Police said on Wednesday that Calombaris had been charged with assaulting a 19-year-old man and has been issued with a future court attendance notice for common assault.

Calombaris is expected to appear at Downing Centre local court on 29 June.

The owner of 17 restaurants under his Made Establishment Group, including The Press Club in Melbourne, Colambaris was named Chef of the Year in 2008 by The Age Good Food Guide.

Colambaris, in a statement released on Monday morning, said he was shocked and disappointed by the incident.

“I was genuinely shocked when post-match football banter turned into personal abuse about my family. I regret the way in which I reacted, I am disappointed that I let it get to me, and I sincerely apologise for offending anyone.

“While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family.

“I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia today to report the situation and I’m truly sorry that this has happened.”