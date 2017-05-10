Juventus vs AS Monaco: UEFA Champions League semi-final live scores, blog

Juventus will be looking to secure a place in the Champions League final when they host Monaco in the second leg of their semi-final. Join The Roar from 4:45am (AEST) for live scores and commentary.

Serie A leaders Juventus will enter the second-leg of the semi-final against Monaco with a strong two away-goal advantage.

Gonzalo Higuain scored both goals at the Stade Louis II.

Rampant in the Serie A and unbeaten in their past 18 Champions League home games, Juventus have been a dominant force in global football during their 2016-17 campaign.

The Italian powerhouse hasn’t lost a single game in this Champions League competition, and have conceded the fewest number of goals.

All eyes will be on Gianluigi Buffon. Widely recognised as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, he has never won a Champions League but has an excellent chance to do just that this year.

Monaco have yet another mountain to climb when they enter Juventus Stadium in Torino; the French side need to win by at least two to cancel out the away-goal deficit.

Monaco currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table three points clear of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain with a game in hand.

Despite not being as big as some of their French rivals, Monaco’s fourth semi-finals appearance puts them in their own category in European competition. No other side from the country has made the top four more than once.

Monaco also have some unwanted history heading into the match; they have lost both of their previous games away from home against Juventus. In fact, Juventus have never lost to French opposition at home in European competiton.

Prediction

Juventus are arguably the best-balanced side in the world, with strength and depth all over the pitch. Furthermore, they seem to be unstoppable at home. It would take something huge for Monaco to progress from the position they are in.

Juventus 2 – 0 Monaco