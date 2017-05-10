Juventus vs AS Monaco: UEFA Champions League semi-final live scores, blog

Juventus will be looking to secure a place in the Champions League final when they host Monaco in the second leg of their semi-final. Join The Roar from 4:45am (AEST) for live scores and commentary.
Serie A leaders Juventus will enter the second-leg of the semi-final against Monaco with a strong two away-goal advantage.
Gonzalo Higuain scored both goals at the Stade Louis II.
Rampant in the Serie A and unbeaten in their past 18 Champions League home games, Juventus have been a dominant force in global football during their 2016-17 campaign.
The Italian powerhouse hasn’t lost a single game in this Champions League competition, and have conceded the fewest number of goals.
All eyes will be on Gianluigi Buffon. Widely recognised as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, he has never won a Champions League but has an excellent chance to do just that this year.
Monaco have yet another mountain to climb when they enter Juventus Stadium in Torino; the French side need to win by at least two to cancel out the away-goal deficit.
Monaco currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table three points clear of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain with a game in hand.
Despite not being as big as some of their French rivals, Monaco’s fourth semi-finals appearance puts them in their own category in European competition. No other side from the country has made the top four more than once.
Monaco also have some unwanted history heading into the match; they have lost both of their previous games away from home against Juventus. In fact, Juventus have never lost to French opposition at home in European competiton.
Prediction
Juventus are arguably the best-balanced side in the world, with strength and depth all over the pitch. Furthermore, they seem to be unstoppable at home. It would take something huge for Monaco to progress from the position they are in.
Juventus 2 – 0 Monaco
5:35am
5:35am
HALF TIME: Juventus 2 (4) – (0) AS Monaco
5:34am
5:34am
45+1′ – The referee blows the whistle for half time
5:34am
5:34am
45′ – One minute of time to be added on
JUVENTUS 2 (4) – (0) 0 AS MONACO
5:32am
5:32am
44′ – GOAL JUVENTUS
Dani Alves finds space to shoot, and he fires the ball past the keeper into the bottom corner.
Surely there is no way back for Monaco now, who need four.
JUVENTUS 2 (4) – (0) 0 AS MONACO
5:31am
5:31am
44′ – Subasic makes another great save, this time to deny Dybala
JUVENTUS 1 (3) – (0) 0 AS MONACO
5:30am
5:30am
43′ – Mpabbe gets the ball in the box and shoots, but it goes over the bar.
The angle was too tight
JUVENTUS 1 (3) – (0) 0 AS MONACO
5:29am
5:29am
42′ – Mendy gets past Alves and puts a killer ball across goal, but Juventus clear for a corner.
JUVENTUS 1 (3) – (0) 0 AS MONACO
5:27am
5:27am
41′ – Falcao gets a yellow card for a challenge from behind.
He slipped and took out the player by accident, but that doesn’t stop the referee from booking him
JUVENTUS 1 (3) – (0) 0 AS MONACO
5:27am
5:27am
40′ – Juventus play it short, lose the ball, win it back right away and get back on the offensive
JUVENTUS 1 (3) – (0) 0 AS MONACO
5:26am
5:26am
39′ – Mendy gives away a free kick and Juventus should be able to put a ball into the box from this range.
JUVENTUS 1 (3) – (0) 0 AS MONACO