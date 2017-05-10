Kieran Foran reveals the club he’ll play for in 2018

New Zealand Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran has ended months of speculation about his future destination, signing a three-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs.
The deal will see him with link with the Bulldogs from the beginning of the 2018 season, remaining at Belmore until at least the end of 2020. It is not known how much Foran will be earning at the Bulldogs.
Foran confirmed yesterday that he would be playing in Sydney from next year to be closer to his two children, ending his stay in Auckland after just one year with the Warriors.
After making his 21st appearance for the New Zealand national side during the representative round, the contract, which will link him up with former Manly Sea Eagles mentor Des Hasler, was announced on Wednesday morning.
Hasler confirmed the move at a press conference.
“He will be here at the Bulldogs next year and two more years after that,” Hasler said.
“Kieran’s list of priorities have always been about family stability.
“There would have been a lot of clubs queuing up for his signature. Knowing Kieran — he’ll want to focus on the rest of this year now with the Warriors.”
Foran began his career under Hasler at the Sea Eagles in 2009, where he spent the first six years of his career playing 147 games for the club and being a part of their 2011 premiership-winning side.
A much-publicised move to the Eels followed in 2016, with Foran named co-captain alongside Tim Mannah. Ultimately, he would only last half a season – or nine games – at Parramatta after off-field issues derailed his career and left him under pressure from the media.
Foran then linked up with the Warriors for the 2017 season and has been returning to form in Auckland, away from the Sydney media spotlight.
Working under Hasler is something Foran excelled in during the early part of his career and both the playmaker his new club will no doubt be hoping for similar success in 2018 and beyond.
NQC Vincent Hugh said | May 10th 2017 @ 1:51pm | ! Report
I am very surprised.
The Barry said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:02pm | ! Report
Fell of my chair…
Bunney said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:23pm | ! Report
Stunned
The Barry said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
He’s a very good player and I can’t wait to see him in a blue and white jersey but it still doesn’t feel right letting Josh Reynolds go.
NQC Vincent Hugh said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
Here’s the kicker, now with Foran confirmed, the NRL are obviously happy with the Dogs cap situation. This means someone is being released and signing elsewhere and the Dogs are paying for them in part for 2018.
Possible players with contract expiry dates in brackets
– Graham (2018)
– Kasiano (2018)
– Tolman (2020)
– Jackson (2020) Unlikely
– Klemmer (2020) Unlikely
– Woods (2021)
Other players long term signed to the Dogs:
– Foran (2020)
– Mbye (2020)
Alex L said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:19pm | ! Report
I’m not sure how you reach that conclusion that the Bulldogs need to release someone; the Bulldogs have capable accountants and no million dollar players. I’m even more confused as to how you think that someone could be Woods when he only just got signed.
NQC Vincent Hugh said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:39pm | ! Report
Sorry, Woods is meant to be in the 2nd category. I am only going off whats been widely reported but here are some possible salaries for 2018:
Graham: $1,000,000 (backended)
Jackson: $600,000
Klemmer: $450,000
Woods: $800,000
Foran: $600,000 (splash in the dark, its probably more)
Mbye: $500,000
Tolman $400,000:
Kasiano: $350,00
JMorris: $550,000
Thats nine players using over $5m of a $9-10m salary cap. BMorris is probably on something similiar to Josh. Hoppa should come cheap if you re-sign him. Unless Des decides to use a Frawley/Foran halves combo Lichaa will also need to be re-signed.
Bunney said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:40pm | ! Report
I agree that the situation is complex, but I don’t think the forward pack are the only players that are likely to be shopped around. Further, you failed to mention Eastwood. Not certain when his contract ends, but I doubt he’ll get a big dollar multi-year contract. Might be a year to year proposition.
Morris brothers, esp Josh, are close to the end.
Hopoate was signed on big money, but a lot of it was subsidized by the Eels. Pretty certain his pay packet will be lower this time around.
I find it fascinating how less than 5 years ago, everyone was bemoaning the lack of 5/8’s in the comp, and were tired of having a “halfback” on each side of the ruck. Now it seems we have a plethora of 5/8’s, with many teams having two players in their top 17 who would identify 5/8 as their ideal position, meaning one has to play out of position…
Dogs have Mbye & Reynolds, soon Mbye and Foran.
Sharks have Maloney and J. Bird, who will join the Broncs next year who already have Milford. (and Ben Hunt is probably more of a 5/8 than a traditional halfback)
The Tigers in recent years let go of both Austin and T.M. Martin to keep Moses, who is off to Parra, who have Norman, and the capable Takarangi.
Panthers currently have Wallace, TM Martin and Bryce Cartwright (and yes, I think his best posi is 5/8)
St. George has Widdop and K.Mann* (*questionable as top 17…)
Roosters have Keary, Connor Watson and Matterson (although he might be more of a lock)
Manly have Blake Green and Jackson Hastings
South Sydney have Walker and Sutton
Canberra have Sezer and Austin
M.O.C. said | May 10th 2017 @ 2:20pm | ! Report
With all the highly advertised player movements, pay increases, salary cap talk, it almost feels like half of the clubs in the NRL are just using season 2017 to get ready for season 2018.