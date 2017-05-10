Kieran Foran reveals the club he’ll play for in 2018

Craig Fitzgibbon takes aim at the NRL: 'Don't put a game on four days later'

New Zealand Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran has ended months of speculation about his future destination, signing a three-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The deal will see him with link with the Bulldogs from the beginning of the 2018 season, remaining at Belmore until at least the end of 2020. It is not known how much Foran will be earning at the Bulldogs.

Foran confirmed yesterday that he would be playing in Sydney from next year to be closer to his two children, ending his stay in Auckland after just one year with the Warriors.

After making his 21st appearance for the New Zealand national side during the representative round, the contract, which will link him up with former Manly Sea Eagles mentor Des Hasler, was announced on Wednesday morning.

Hasler confirmed the move at a press conference.

“He will be here at the Bulldogs next year and two more years after that,” Hasler said.

“Kieran’s list of priorities have always been about family stability.

“There would have been a lot of clubs queuing up for his signature. Knowing Kieran — he’ll want to focus on the rest of this year now with the Warriors.”

Foran began his career under Hasler at the Sea Eagles in 2009, where he spent the first six years of his career playing 147 games for the club and being a part of their 2011 premiership-winning side.

A much-publicised move to the Eels followed in 2016, with Foran named co-captain alongside Tim Mannah. Ultimately, he would only last half a season – or nine games – at Parramatta after off-field issues derailed his career and left him under pressure from the media.

Foran then linked up with the Warriors for the 2017 season and has been returning to form in Auckland, away from the Sydney media spotlight.

Working under Hasler is something Foran excelled in during the early part of his career and both the playmaker his new club will no doubt be hoping for similar success in 2018 and beyond.