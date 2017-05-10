RLIF confirm international calendar, Kangaroos and Lions tours to return

Craig Fitzgibbon takes aim at the NRL: 'Don't put a game on four days later'

The RLIF yesterday confirmed the next four-year international rugby league calendar in Sydney, with Kangaroos and Lions Tours to make a much anticipated return.

Beginning in 2018, the Emerging Nations World Championship will be held in Sydney while the New Zealand Kiwis will tour Europe.

The following year in 2019, the Great Britain Lions will end a 23-year hiatus with their first tour to the southern hemisphere since 1996. The Kangaroos will then tour Europe in 2020 with at least three Test matches to be played against world no. 3 England as well as one test against France.

The four-year cycle will end in 2021 with the men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup to be held in the United Kingdom.

The RLIF have granted the creation of a dedicated mid-season international weekend, allowing for coordination of international fixtures for both men and women which will include the Pacific Tests.

In addition, they will work with the continental federations to strengthen the development of Tier Two nations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas and Middle East/Africa.

Qualification for the 2021 World Cup will be completed by December 2019. Meanwhile, the RLIF will investigate a potential Nines World Cup for both men and women in 2019 off the back of youth and women’s nines tournaments as part of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Upon the announcement, RLIF Chairman Nigel Wood said, “Today’s RLIF Board made significant progress across a number of vitally important topics for international rugby league.

“Most importantly we resolved a cohesive calendar for International Rugby League for the period through 2021.

“I am sure supporters will welcome the reintroduction of Lions, Kangaroos and Kiwi Tours in particular but the calendar provides new opportunities for all our Members and embraced the expansion of Nines, providing an exciting future for plays, supporters and members alike.”

The changes to the international calendar have come following a successful representative weekend headlined by the Anzac Tests which saw Australia clean sweep New Zealand in U20s, men’s and women’s.

This past weekend also saw Papua New Guinea record a 10-point victory over the Cook Islands while Tonga defeated Fiji 26-24 in a close-fought fixture and England experienced a big win over Samoa 30-10. In addition, Lebanon were strong in their defeat of Malta 24-4.

Elsewhere, League 1 side Toronto Wolfpack continued their strong form with a 62-12 showing against Oxford in their first game on Canadian soil drawing 6,281 fans in cold conditions. It sees them edge closer to promotion to the Championship with a 6-0 record placing them in first on for-and-against ahead of Barrow.

In Oslo, Serbia U18s knocked off Norway U19s 54-12, the hosts putting in a valiant second half effort after going into the second half down 36-0.

Meanwhile in Avignon, AS Carcassonne claimed the 2016/17 Lord Derby Cup defeating Lezignan 30-26 while Avignon were declared champions in their 36-36 draw with Toulouse Olympique in the U20s Luc Nitard Cup.

This unprecedented growth in the international game comes ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in October.