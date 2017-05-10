Treloar likely to face GWS

Hawthorn hold on against the Demons in a thriller

It's a long way back to the top for Lindsay Thomas

Collingwood star Adam Treloar is battling a mystery injury but is expected to be fit to face his old side Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Treloar was a limited participant in Tuesday morning’s training session after going for scans on the undisclosed injury on Monday following the Pies’ loss to Carlton at the weekend.

“He’s less than 100 per cent fit right now but by game time he will be,” coach Nathan Buckley told reporters on Tuesday.

“He’d be in some doubt but we expect him to play.”

Losing a key midfield cog is the last thing the embattled coach needs as he attempts to address the disconnect between his onball brigade and his misfiring forward line.

Following the Pies’ loss to Carlton, Buckley was criticised after he drew attention to the fact that his team had played three games in 12 days.

But he said it would be remiss of his club’s performance staff not to take the heavy load into account, as they have done with Treloar.

“As I’ve been pilloried for … we did have a brace of games that were pretty tight with not a lot of rest in between,” he said.

“You get to the other side of that and we’re planning to take the early stages of this week just to settle, reset and make sure that we monitor the group.”

Daniel Wells and Henry Schade were rested for the clash with the Blues but Buckley said that both would return for the encounter with the Giants at Spotless Stadium.

His side’s performance against Carlton was in stark contrast to the stunning effort in an upset win against Geelong the week before.

The Pies slipped to a 2-5 record with the latest defeat, which put Buckley’s future under the microscope once again.

“We’ve got some work to do to find our best and prove that we’re a good team because at the moment we’re proving that we’re inconsistent,” the coach said.

“Every game is a must, we need to win games of footy, but that’s the outcome – we need to execute our roles man by man.

“It’s something that we’ve proven that we can do. We keep educating and we keep learning and we’ve got to keep taking that tack.”

Speedy defender Travis Varcoe is progressing well from a hamstring strain suffered against Geelong but Buckley will resist the temptation to rush him back for the must-win clash against the Giants.