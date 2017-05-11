Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League live scores, blog

Atletico Madrid need to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history when they host Real Madrid. Join The Roar from 4:45am AEST for live scores and commentary.

It’s been an inconsistent season by Atletico Madrid standards, and they have a mountain to climb at home when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final.

Atletico are guaranteed a spot in next year’s Champions League, but a La Liga win is out of reach.

If Atletico manage to turn the result around, they will be the first team in history to overturn a 3-nil first leg away defeat.

Diego Simeone’s men are unbeaten at home in the Champions League knockout stage and have only lost one of their past 22 games at the Calderon.

However, Atletico don’t just need to win, they need to win emphatically, and they have no crucial away goals to aid them.

Defending champions Real Madrid have been in fire in all competitions, favourites to take out both the La Liga and the Champions League titles.

Real Madrid are second on the table with equal points to league leaders Barcelona, but currently have a game in hand against their rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in incredible form, scoring a hat-trick against Atletico in the first leg to take his Champions League goal tally to an incredible 103.

This is the seventh season running that Real Madrid have reached the semi-finals of this competition, something no other side has ever done. They are also undefeated in the tournament this season.

Prediction

Real Madrid have been in incredible form in all competitions, but Atletico Madrid always seem to be up for the challenge at home.

Expect a closer affair than the first leg, but Real Madrid to still progress to the final in Cardiff.

Atletico Madrid 1 – 1 Real Madrid