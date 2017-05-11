Ben Barba set to get the axe from Toulon

Craig Fitzgibbon takes aim at the NRL: 'Don't put a game on four days later'

Ben Barba might be on his way back to the NRL this season after being told he is surplus to requirements at French rugby club Toulon next season.

Toulon’s current season ends in just a few weeks and that means Barba, who was exiled from the NRL after testing positive for cocaine after Cronulla’s 2016 grand final win, could be set for a return.

Barba was signed until the end of 2019 by ex-Bath coach Mike Ford but the coach was sacked last month.

Toulon’s multi-millionaire boss Mourad Boudjellal told local press Barba did not fit in with the plans of new coach Fabien Galthie.

“He’s Mike Ford’s player,” Boudjellal said after the club’s final regular season game, listing Barba among a group of departing stars including ex-Wallabies Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell.

The former Sharks fullback would still have to serve the 12-match NRL suspension that he received for a second strike under the NRL’s illicit drug policy.

Cronulla axed Barba for the positive test and it is unclear which NRL clubs might be willing to take a chance on the talented back given the recent dramas the game has had with players, football staff and cocaine.

It is understood that Barba will need to front the NRL integrity unit to explain his previous actions and set a clear path for his rehabilitation before a contract with an NRL club is approved.