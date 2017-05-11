Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs will be looking to cement their position inside the top eight after the representative break when they host a North Queensland Cowboys side still without Johnathan Thurston. Join The Roar for live scores7:50pm (AEST).
The Bulldogs showed some impressive form in the lead-up to representative round, winning four of their last five matches, but they will now have to move forward without Josh Reynolds who has gone down with injury.
After a slow start to the season, the Bulldogs have recovered to get back inside the top eight, taking some pressure off what was a struggling attack.
Matt Frawley has been a breath of fresh air off the bench and with Reynolds out, he will have a chance to start in the halves alongside Moses Mbye, who has been under some pressure alongside struggling hooker Michael Lichaa.
While the Bulldogs have won four of their last five, it still hasn’t been domination on their part, and they will be looking to get back to their best, in particular up front where they have been at times lacking.
The forward battle is going to be an important part in deciding this game, with Matt Scott out for the season for the Cowboys. That leaves the pressure on Jason Taumalolo, and as yet the pack without Scott hasn’t been living up to the lofty expectations set.
While Thurston is out with a shoulder injury he picked up playing for Australia, it won’t be a foreign concept to the Cowboys who have been without their superstar for the last few weeks, after he suffered a calf injury.
What North Queensland will have on the positive front is the return of both Lachlan Coote and Jake Granville, who suffered injuries and left the pressure heaped on Michael Morgan. With some of that relieved, as well as Ray Thompson shifting into the halves, Morgan won’t be the only creator on the park which should lift his game.
Given the Cowboys currently sit outside the top eight and suffered a dreadful loss to the Parramatta Eels at home last time out though, the pressure is right on them to turn things around.
Interestingly, the Cowboys have won four of their last five against the Bulldogs despite being well down on the overall record between the sides.
Prediction
I’m taking the Cowboys with Coote and Granville back, but it should be a close game. There isn’t a clear cut winner here.
Cowboys by 4.
9:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:02pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams are on their way back for the second half. Cowboys to kick-off.
Bulldogs 0
Cowboys 18
8:56pm
The Barry said | 8:56pm | ! Report
Morgan has been outstanding. It’s been tough for him not only without JT but also Granville and Coote. As good as Ponga is Coote adds a lot to the cows. His kicking game is as good as most 6’s.
18-0 doesn’t seem like an accurate reflection of the game. Why do the dogs keep going to Mbye and Hopoate on the 5th when Frawley, with one of the best kicking games in the comp, is sitting on the other side of the ruck?
Very fast paced game and the cows looked the better for it in the last 15 minutes of that half.
Making up 18 points seems like a lot.
As for the dogs disallowed try – I thought that Jackson didn’t even take it as far as the line as the decoy, Thompson came out of the line to him and then fell over. I can understand why they called it no try but I don’t know that I agree. That was a big turnaround.
8:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:54pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
A Michael Morgan first half masterclass has put the North Queensland Cowboys up by 18 points in a first half shutout of the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium to kick-off Round 10.
While the Cowboys have been aided by a lopsided penalty count and 57 per cent possession, they have earnt every bit of their luck, playing a far superior brand of football. They look like a different team with Morgan rediscovering his touch and Lachlan Coote returning at fullback.
Morgan has assisted two tries and score one himself, with North Queensland spending most of the half on the attack.
Canterbury did look like they were going to start the game strongly, and spent much of the first ten minutes applying pressure, but a baffling no try call on an obstruction saw the Cowboys gain momentum and never let it up.
Des Hasler’s men haven’t helped themselves during the first 40 though, giving away from silly penalties, making poor errors and generally having nothing, particuarly on last tacle options when they did get onto the front foot and have a chance to attack.
The Cowboys got the scoring underway in the seventh minute of the game through Kyle Feldt. Morgan chipped over the top of the compressed defensive line, and Feldt beat a chasing Brett Morris with absolute ease to score the opener.
Morgan himself scored the second, taking on the line and dummying to a supporting Ethan Lowe, before beating David Klemmer. The Bulldogs defence was caught on the line and short, with Morgan scoring almost untouched.
The third and final try of the first half came to Coen Hess, just four minutes from the break. Morgan again provided the kick, aiming at the posts with Hess able to get in and around the defence to plant the ball for a try.
At the break, it’s the Cowboys by 18 and the Bulldogs with plenty of work to do to get back into this one.
Canterbury Bulldogs 0
North Queensland Cowboys 18
8:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
8:51pm
LMM said | 8:51pm | ! Report
Mbye is massively overrated. The Dogs future without Reynolds looks bleak, even with Foran. Some of the penalties given are absolutely ridiculous.
8:55pm
XI said | 8:55pm | ! Report
That was definitely 40 minutes of something…
8:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Jackson with the first run of this set before Lichaa goes from dummy half. Kasiano goes right and clears halfway before Hopoate continues short side from dummy half, but not much happening. Tolman back to the middle before Frawley finally has it on the last, his bomb going to Coote before he passes to Feldt and he breaks one, two, three and clears halfway, eventually taken just 25 out. The Cowboys now on the attack in the final 20 seconds of the half and O’Neill is taken to ground about ten. Last play of the half, Morgan grubbers and Hopoate takes it in front of his posts.
The Cowboys then, with a dominant first half as the siren rings in the background.
Canterbury Bulldogs 0
North Queensland Cowboys 18
8:46pm
LMM said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Mbye playing at halfback won’t go near kicking the ball. Mbye with a proper halfback in the team, calls for it every time.
Ask some of these penalties are absolutely mind boggling.
8:52pm
Steve said | 8:52pm | ! Report
How they keep him and punt Reynolds is beyond me.
8:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:46pm | ! Report
39′ – Fensom brings it back from the kick-off for the Cowboys before Lowe comes through the middle with a strong carry. Taumalolo with the next and then left for Bolton who is pulled down seven metres from halfway Back through the middle with some short passing, Hess going into the tackle. Solid set after points, but Morgan’s bomb isn’t a great one, bouncing 25 out and going over the sideline without anyone putting a hand on it.
Bulldogs 0
Cowboys 18
8:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:44pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by ETHAN LOWE
Bulldogs 0
Cowboys 18
8:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:44pm | ! Report
36′ – TRY COWBOYS, COEN HESS
The Cowboys start this set 30 metres away from their own line with Hess and Fensom bringing them up to halfway. Taumalolo back on the park and almost through the line before Lowe goes of centre of the park. Left for Linnett on the next who is wrapped up. On the last, it’s a kick to the in goal that will see Hess score! Bunker called in.
Looks like the grubber was aimed towards the posts and Hess has got around the defence, beating everyone to the ball and scoring! Good play from Hess and the Cowboys go further ahead.
Bulldogs 0
Cowboys 16
8:41pm
The Barry said | 8:41pm | ! Report
Tell me Jackson shouldn’t be in the blues team…?
8:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Who has said that he shouldn’t be?